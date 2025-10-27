Orban to meet Trump to discuss US sanctions against Russian oil

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12925 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15173 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21733 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33917 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37711 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35669 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33783 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27707 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59194 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55222 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
63%
740mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 55972 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 29131 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 32779 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25194 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13337 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 4008 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12934 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87744 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108855 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125477 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 8160 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 14050 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25877 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 52800 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 74874 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Diplomat

Orban to meet Trump to discuss US sanctions against Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of American sanctions against Russian oil companies. Hungary is assessing the legal and physical impact of the new restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.

Orban to meet Trump to discuss US sanctions against Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of American sanctions against Russian oil companies. This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, this week Budapest is assessing the "legal and physical impact" of the new restrictions imposed by the Trump administration last week.

"If necessary, the Prime Minister will be able to discuss this issue in person next week in Washington," Szijjártó said during a conversation with journalists on October 27 in Budapest.

According to him, the meeting between Orbán and Trump is scheduled for the second half of next week, but the exact date has not yet been determined.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Péter Szijjártó
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán