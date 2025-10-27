Orban to meet Trump to discuss US sanctions against Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of American sanctions against Russian oil companies. This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

As noted, this week Budapest is assessing the "legal and physical impact" of the new restrictions imposed by the Trump administration last week.

"If necessary, the Prime Minister will be able to discuss this issue in person next week in Washington," Szijjártó said during a conversation with journalists on October 27 in Budapest.

According to him, the meeting between Orbán and Trump is scheduled for the second half of next week, but the exact date has not yet been determined.

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".