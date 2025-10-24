Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"

The descendants of the author of "Pippi Longstocking" believe that a company from Croatia is using Pippi's name in a commercial context. A representative of Pipi commented to the dpa agency, expressing their "shock" and "surprise," UNN reports.

Details

The Swedish company Astrid Lindgren AB, owned by the children and grandchildren of the famous writer, has filed a lawsuit against a Croatian soft drink manufacturer that produces a product called "Pipi." Allegedly, the beverage manufacturer from Split is using the name of the famous character from the children's novels "Pippi Longstocking" without permission. There is not much official information on this matter, but there are conclusions based on media reports.

The lawsuit filed in Croatia was reportedly unexpected. A company representative, in response to a dpa inquiry, stated:

"We at Pipi were very surprised by recent reports in the Swedish media, as our company and Astrid Lindgren AB are not competitors in any business area." - he said.

"It's hard to say what the executives of Dalmacijavin in Split were thinking when they came up with the name for a new orange-flavored soft drink in the early 1970s," writes Deutsche Welle.

The drink was called Pipi, and hardly anyone in all of socialist Yugoslavia associated that name with Pippi Longstocking, the famous character of Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren.

Olle Nyman, the grandson of the famous Swedish writer who died in 2002, confirmed to dpa the lawsuit regarding the drink "Pipi."

"If someone uses Pippi's name in a commercial context without our permission, and also associates it with Astrid Lindgren's 'Pippi Longstocking,' we are obliged to take action," - Lindgren's grandson reported.

As Swedish media reported, the Croatian manufacturer Pipi applied for registration of the name in Sweden several years ago, and only now have Astrid Lindgren's legal heirs learned that a drink called Pipi has been sold in Croatia for over half a century – although now without Dalmacijavin, which went bankrupt long ago.

Recall

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer of clothing and accessories, left behind a fortune estimated at over $12 billion. He also did not wish to disclose details regarding the heir to the fortune.

Jamie Oliver withdraws his children's book after criticism