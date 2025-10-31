Ukraine is creating a culture of longevity: AM SUMMIT 2025 announced a course for the national Age Management strategy

$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8722 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12334 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17873 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22372 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35368 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18852 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34016 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17026 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20351 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agencyOctober 31, 09:18 AM • 4810 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41020 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32439 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 16877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18655 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18914 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 35389 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34030 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32636 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41221 views
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18914 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 17074 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 31361 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 63814 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 67813 views
Ukraine is creating a culture of longevity: AM SUMMIT 2025 announced a course for the national Age Management strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

AM SUMMIT 2025 was held in Kyiv, where doctors, scientists, and government officials discussed the national longevity strategy. The result will be the document "Productivity Code. White Paper 2025", aimed at implementing Age Management at the state level.

Ukraine is creating a culture of longevity: AM SUMMIT 2025 announced a course for the national Age Management strategy

AM SUMMIT 2025 took place in Kyiv — an event that brought together medics, scientists, government officials, and businesses for a common goal: to lay the foundation for a national strategy for the longevity and productivity of Ukrainians in the post-war period. The organizer was the personal prevention service AM ONE, led by Candidate of Medical Sciences Yevhen Shahov. The result of the work will be the document "Productivity Code. White Paper 2025" — a practical roadmap for implementing Age Management at the level of the state, companies, and communities, UNN reports.

According to Yevhen Shahov, it is critically important for Ukraine not to repeat the negative scenarios of countries that experienced a wave of chronic diseases and mental disorders after wars. "The experience of Croatia, Yugoslavia, and other states shows that after the end of the war, the health of the population deteriorates — the number of mental disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer increases. On the other hand, we have the example of Japan, which after World War II focused on health recovery and in the first decade alone increased the life expectancy of its citizens by 13.7 years," he emphasized. Shahov stressed that Ukraine needs "its own culture of longevity — an alliance of science, the state, and business, aimed at saving the nation."

During the ten-hour program, nine panel discussions were held with the participation of more than forty experts and seven hundred participants. They discussed the integration of preventive medicine into the healthcare system, the education of doctors, the role of digital technologies, the rehabilitation of veterans, and corporate programs for maintaining employee resources. All developments will form the basis of the White Paper with clear steps, deadlines, and responsible institutions.

A separate focus is institutional coordination. Experts called for the creation of a national center that would unite ministries, academic institutions, and businesses within a common Age Management policy. Proposals include launching specialized educational courses for medics, stimulating MedTech and BioTech, developing technology parks, and venture financial instruments. For businesses, it is recommended to implement prevention programs, insurance, and regular check-ups as an investment in productivity and cost reduction.

"We have launched a preventive medicine course, and the idea of modern medical education, which integrates knowledge of Age Management, is already receiving positive feedback among medics. Those who have completed the course realize the colossal role of prevention and know how to apply this knowledge to implement a longevity strategy. Our task is to ensure that all doctors are proficient in preventive medicine and move from theory to practice," said Oleksandr Tolstaniov, head of the academic council of the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine.

AM SUMMIT 2025 started as an annual initiative with the principle "Age Management 365×30" — a thirty-year marathon with daily steps that should lead Ukraine to the club of long-livers and the top 5 countries in terms of life expectancy by 2055. "Japan did it in 80 years, our goal is in 30. The first step was taken today. There are 9999 more to go. This is how we define Ukraine's future longevity strategy. Together," Yevhen Shahov summarized.

The organizers emphasized that the White Paper will be an open document and called on institutions to join its refinement. The summit participants agreed that investments in prevention and health restoration are a matter of economic security, demography, and the country's defense capability.

Read about the most important conclusions of AM SUMMIT 2025 on the event website.

Lilia Podolyak

