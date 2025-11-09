US arms deliveries to NATO allies for Ukraine suspended due to US shutdown - Media

Deliveries of American weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine have been suspended due to the US government shutdown. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to a State Department assessment published by Axios, more than $5 billion in US arms exports to support NATO allies and Ukraine have been delayed due to the government shutdown. - the publication writes.

It is noted that this is another example of the consequences of vacations, program suspensions, and slowdowns in federal departments as the shutdown drags into its 40th day.

This really hurts both our allies and partners and the American industry, which does not allow them to actually supply many of these critical capabilities abroad. – said a senior State Department official.

According to the official, arms deliveries, including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis combat systems, and HIMARS, to allies such as Denmark, Croatia, and Poland, have been affected.

According to the official, pending deals include both direct sales of weapons from the US government to NATO allies and the licensing of private US defense companies to export weapons.

Recall

The current US shutdown has surpassed the previous record set in 2018-2019. The Senate has been unable to break the deadlock, but lawmakers are hinting at a possible deal this week.