President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners

03:48 PM • 9338 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 16246 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16015 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 28707 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 23412 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15827 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17150 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13354 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25045 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11353 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17241 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25837 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 6102 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 31080 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 31592 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:21 PM • 28704 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25045 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 31858 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30803 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56872 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2950 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60033 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41933 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40101 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46291 views
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2516 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs depends on the political will of partners. The President noted that these funds could be directed to support the Ukrainian army and defense production.

President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs remains on the negotiating table in Europe and the United States and depends on the political decisions of partners. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy reported that in Berlin, he discussed with US representatives the issue of financing Ukraine, including the need for money for both reconstruction and defense.

We discussed with the Americans in Berlin that Ukraine needs money for reconstruction. America said it was ready to help. I don't have the details yet. Europe has also always talked about the reconstruction of Ukraine. Today we are talking about reparations money not only in terms of reconstruction

- the president noted.

He emphasized that if the war continues, these funds could be directed to support the Ukrainian army, defense production, and air defense, including missiles from the United States.

If this is war, then we need this money, we need such a decision to support our army and our defense production, of course. and European, of course, and US air defense missiles. We are ready to use this money if this decision is made positively

- added the President of Ukraine.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, about 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets are located in the territory of the European Union. He plans to discuss this issue with European leaders during his visit to Brussels.

Now we are talking about 200 billion that are located in the territory of the European Union. Now I am just flying to Brussels. This decision is on the table. As of today, it depends on political will. I will talk to all leaders, present our arguments, and I very much hope that we can get a positive decision. Without this, there will be a big problem for Ukraine. As for the United States of America, separately, they also have less money in the territory of the United States of America, of course, 5 or 5.5 billion, but we also need to fight for them. Every penny is very important for us today

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the EU will not impose a reparations loan for Ukraine at the leaders' summit if Belgium opposes it. This is a departure from his previous position, where he noted that the scheme only required a qualified majority.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin