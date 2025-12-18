President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs remains on the negotiating table in Europe and the United States and depends on the political decisions of partners. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy reported that in Berlin, he discussed with US representatives the issue of financing Ukraine, including the need for money for both reconstruction and defense.

We discussed with the Americans in Berlin that Ukraine needs money for reconstruction. America said it was ready to help. I don't have the details yet. Europe has also always talked about the reconstruction of Ukraine. Today we are talking about reparations money not only in terms of reconstruction - the president noted.

He emphasized that if the war continues, these funds could be directed to support the Ukrainian army, defense production, and air defense, including missiles from the United States.

If this is war, then we need this money, we need such a decision to support our army and our defense production, of course. and European, of course, and US air defense missiles. We are ready to use this money if this decision is made positively - added the President of Ukraine.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, about 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets are located in the territory of the European Union. He plans to discuss this issue with European leaders during his visit to Brussels.

Now we are talking about 200 billion that are located in the territory of the European Union. Now I am just flying to Brussels. This decision is on the table. As of today, it depends on political will. I will talk to all leaders, present our arguments, and I very much hope that we can get a positive decision. Without this, there will be a big problem for Ukraine. As for the United States of America, separately, they also have less money in the territory of the United States of America, of course, 5 or 5.5 billion, but we also need to fight for them. Every penny is very important for us today - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the EU will not impose a reparations loan for Ukraine at the leaders' summit if Belgium opposes it. This is a departure from his previous position, where he noted that the scheme only required a qualified majority.