Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for crucial EU summit on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Brussels, journalists were informed by the President's Office, amid the expected crucial EU summit today, where, among other things, the issue of financing for Ukraine for the coming years is to be considered, writes UNN.

Details

Addition

At the EU summit on Thursday, reports say, leaders will try to persuade Belgium to agree to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This is the last chance for the EU to greenlight the proposal to raise 210 billion euros from Russian assets.

President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners

If no agreement is reached on the assets, the EU will have to find another way to support Ukraine, which it committed to do one way or another at the last summit in October.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cautiously opened the door to joint debt, backed by the next seven-year EU budget, as a backup plan.

Von der Leyen opened the door for joint EU debt for Ukraine instead of Russian assets

Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit and brief leaders on the progress of peace talks.

According to the draft conclusions circulated by the press, the EU will commit to providing "robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine" and, in a thinly veiled rebuke to Washington, which is leading the process, the bloc is to state that it "will address issues within its competence or those affecting its security."