"Light holds on": "Shchedryk" performed at TPP destroyed by Russians

Photo: DTEK

At one of the DTEK thermal power plants destroyed by the Russians, the song "Shchedryk" - the world-famous work for choir by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych - was performed. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As reported by DTEK, this performance became part of our joint initiative with Svitlo Concert - an appeal to the world community with a request to strengthen support for Ukrainian energy during times of unprecedented challenges.

The light holds on – reads the description to the video.

Additionally

The song "Shchedryk" was written at the beginning of the 20th century. In 1919, it was performed by Oleksandr Koshyts' choir, better known as the "Ukrainian Republican Chapel". After tours in European countries (Czechoslovakia, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Spain) and in the USA in 1922, "Shchedryk" became known not only in Ukraine, but also throughout the world.

In 1936, the American composer of Ukrainian origin Petro Wilhovsky wrote an English version of the song, which is known as "Carol of the Bells".

Recall

On the morning of December 20, due to Russian attacks, consumers were cut off from electricity in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.

UNN also reported that the National Bank of Ukraine dedicated a commemorative coin to the outstanding choral conductor Oleksandr Koshyts, who first introduced the Ukrainian work "Shchedryk" to the world.