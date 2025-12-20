"Light holds on": "Shchedryk" performed at TPP destroyed by Russians

$42.340.00
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 4720 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 8544 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 10664 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 11546 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 21073 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 35534 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26461 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32047 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40575 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Publications
Exclusives
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 12638 views
United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associatesDecember 20, 03:10 AM • 5942 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 5118 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 7582 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 11567 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 64317 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 42649 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 51013 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 45236 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 70379 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 20174 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 67422 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 48772 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 46457 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 52533 views
"Light holds on": "Shchedryk" performed at TPP destroyed by Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The song "Shchedryk" was written at the beginning of the 20th century. In 1936, its English version was released, which is known to the world as "Carol of the Bells".

"Light holds on": "Shchedryk" performed at TPP destroyed by Russians
Photo: DTEK

At one of the DTEK thermal power plants destroyed by the Russians, the song "Shchedryk" - the world-famous work for choir by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych - was performed. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As reported by DTEK, this performance became part of our joint initiative with Svitlo Concert - an appeal to the world community with a request to strengthen support for Ukrainian energy during times of unprecedented challenges.

The light holds on

– reads the description to the video.

Additionally

The song "Shchedryk" was written at the beginning of the 20th century. In 1919, it was performed by Oleksandr Koshyts' choir, better known as the "Ukrainian Republican Chapel". After tours in European countries (Czechoslovakia, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Spain) and in the USA in 1922, "Shchedryk" became known not only in Ukraine, but also throughout the world.

In 1936, the American composer of Ukrainian origin Petro Wilhovsky wrote an English version of the song, which is known as "Carol of the Bells".

Recall

On the morning of December 20, due to Russian attacks, consumers were cut off from electricity in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.

UNN also reported that the National Bank of Ukraine dedicated a commemorative coin to the outstanding choral conductor Oleksandr Koshyts, who first introduced the Ukrainian work "Shchedryk" to the world.

Yevhen Ustimenko

