Notes of "Shchedryk" exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15616 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17680 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 20615 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 16858 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15706 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13225 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49154 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66381 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32330 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53878 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.3m/s
69%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16416 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15251 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16514 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15104 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 17515 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15600 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49143 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 35893 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66372 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53870 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykola Leontovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 1700 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8396 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15141 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16561 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 20202 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Notes of "Shchedryk" exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Mykola Leontovych's score of "Shchedryk" has been exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall. This became possible after the facsimile was transferred to the Carnegie Hall archive.

Notes of "Shchedryk" exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall

Mykola Leontovych's "Shchedryk" score is now on display at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall concert venue in New York, the Ukrainian Institute announced on Facebook, writes UNN.

The sheet music for "Shchedryk" is now featured on one of the walls of New York's most prestigious concert venue - Carnegie Hall.

- reported the Ukrainian Institute.

As noted, a high-quality facsimile of Mykola Leontovych's manuscript was recently handed over to the Ukrainian Institute "as a sign of the historical continuity of the Ukrainian musical presence on this stage - from the North American premiere of the work in 1922 to modern Ukrainian cultural diplomacy." It was after that first performance in the USA that the melody quickly gained popularity and later became known worldwide as the Christmas carol "Carol of the Bells."

"Now, the facsimile of the 'Shchedryk' manuscript, the original of which is kept in the Manuscript Institute of the National Library of Ukraine named after Volodymyr Vernadsky, can be seen by all visitors to Carnegie Hall in the Composers Gallery - a memorial corridor space next to the entrance to the Isaac Stern Auditorium, the central hall of the building. Such public placement became possible after the facsimile was transferred to The Carnegie Hall Susan W. Rose Archives," the Ukrainian Institute stated.

The history of "Shchedryk"

"The world premiere of the world-famous 'Shchedryk' took place on December 29, 1916, in the building of the current National Philharmonic of Ukraine. From 1919 to 1921, the work was presented abroad during the touring performances of the Ukrainian Republican Capella under the direction of Oleksandr Koshyts in Czechoslovakia, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, and other European countries. On October 5, 1922, 'Shchedryk' was performed for the first time in Carnegie Hall. It was performed again in this hall by the 'Dudaryk' choir capella under the direction of Mykola Katsal on June 18, 1990," said Lyubov Morozova, program manager of the "Music" department at the Ukrainian Institute.

According to her, "the future world hit was born as a polyphony assignment that Mykola Leontovych received from Professor Boleslav Yavorsky." "The work comes from an archaic, pre-Christian layer of folklore, when the New Year was celebrated in spring, and is based on the Volyn variant of a shchedrivka from Polissia. Despite its apparent simplicity, Leontovych rewrote 'Shchedryk' five times – and time proved the perfection of the form he found," Morozova noted.

The cooperation between the Ukrainian Institute and Carnegie Hall began in 2022 with the "Notes from Ukraine" concert, dedicated to the centenary of the American premiere of "Shchedryk," which sold out 2,800 seats. The evening was hosted by Martin Scorsese and Vera Farmiga, and the "Shchedryk" children's choir came from Kyiv to New York.

British, German, and French ambassadors sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the Kyiv subway24.12.25, 20:56 • 3344 views

Julia Shramko

CultureOur people abroad
New Year
Musician
Director
Film
Mykola Leontovych
Austria
Switzerland
New York City
France
Belgium
Europe
United States
Kyiv