British, German, and French ambassadors sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the Kyiv subway

The Embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv metro. Diplomats published a video recording of the performance on their social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The recording took place at one of the most beautiful stations of the Kyiv subway – "Zoloti Vorota" (Golden Gate). Professional Ukrainian musicians from the Open Opera Ukraine project and the National House of Music joined the diplomats.

The choice of a metro station for filming highlights the realities of life in Ukraine, where the subway serves as both a transport artery and a reliable shelter. The joint performance of "Shchedryk" became a symbol of support for Ukrainian culture and the unity of European partners with Kyiv during the holiday season.

