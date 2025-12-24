British, German, and French ambassadors sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the Kyiv subway

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 11689 views
02:30 PM • 14226 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 11565 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 16628 views
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23950 views
December 24, 11:12 AM • 16432 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18349 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34841 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50354 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 69444 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 12417 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 10148 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 9098 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 5016 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 9906 views
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 11689 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 10025 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 14227 views
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 16629 views
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23950 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 5088 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 21554 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 10227 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 35374 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31892 views
British, German, and French ambassadors sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the Kyiv subway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Representatives of the embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv subway. The recording took place at the Zoloti Vorota station with the participation of Ukrainian musicians.

The Embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv metro. Diplomats published a video recording of the performance on their social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The recording took place at one of the most beautiful stations of the Kyiv subway – "Zoloti Vorota" (Golden Gate). Professional Ukrainian musicians from the Open Opera Ukraine project and the National House of Music joined the diplomats.

The choice of a metro station for filming highlights the realities of life in Ukraine, where the subway serves as both a transport artery and a reliable shelter. The joint performance of "Shchedryk" became a symbol of support for Ukrainian culture and the unity of European partners with Kyiv during the holiday season.

"Light in the Darkness": German President Steinmeier Mentions Ukraine in Christmas Address24.12.25, 20:45 • 308 views

Stepan Haftko

