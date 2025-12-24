British, German, and French ambassadors sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the Kyiv subway
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of the embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv subway. The recording took place at the Zoloti Vorota station with the participation of Ukrainian musicians.
Details
The recording took place at one of the most beautiful stations of the Kyiv subway – "Zoloti Vorota" (Golden Gate). Professional Ukrainian musicians from the Open Opera Ukraine project and the National House of Music joined the diplomats.
The choice of a metro station for filming highlights the realities of life in Ukraine, where the subway serves as both a transport artery and a reliable shelter. The joint performance of "Shchedryk" became a symbol of support for Ukrainian culture and the unity of European partners with Kyiv during the holiday season.
