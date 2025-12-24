"Light in the Darkness": German President Steinmeier Mentions Ukraine in Christmas Address

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 11679 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 14208 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 11553 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 16615 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23938 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 16429 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18346 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34836 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50350 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 69438 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
76%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 12417 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 10148 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 9098 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 5016 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 9906 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 11681 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 10018 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 14210 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 16617 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23940 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 5084 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 21554 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 10227 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 35372 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31892 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Mushrooms
The Diplomat

"Light in the Darkness": German President Steinmeier Mentions Ukraine in Christmas Address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

German Federal President Steinmeier congratulated citizens on Christmas, choosing overcoming challenges as the central theme. He emphasized that supporting Ukraine will not be a short-term task and will require significant efforts from German society.

"Light in the Darkness": German President Steinmeier Mentions Ukraine in Christmas Address

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier congratulated citizens on Christmas, choosing courage and confidence in overcoming challenges as the central theme. In his speech, he specifically focused on the war in Ukraine and Germany's role in helping Kyiv. This was reported by Welt, writes UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that supporting Ukraine will not be a short-term task and will require significant efforts from German society. According to him, the commitment to the Ukrainian people "will demand a lot from us," but this is a necessary step to restore peace in Europe.

Describing the current global situation, Steinmeier called Christmas a symbol of "light in the darkness." He urged his compatriots not to lose hope even in difficult times, emphasizing that faith in a better future and unity are the main tools for countering modern crises.

German Foreign Minister: Ceasefire in Ukraine will not end Russian threat23.12.25, 16:46 • 2946 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv