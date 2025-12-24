"Light in the Darkness": German President Steinmeier Mentions Ukraine in Christmas Address

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier congratulated citizens on Christmas, choosing courage and confidence in overcoming challenges as the central theme. In his speech, he specifically focused on the war in Ukraine and Germany's role in helping Kyiv. This was reported by Welt, writes UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that supporting Ukraine will not be a short-term task and will require significant efforts from German society. According to him, the commitment to the Ukrainian people "will demand a lot from us," but this is a necessary step to restore peace in Europe.

Describing the current global situation, Steinmeier called Christmas a symbol of "light in the darkness." He urged his compatriots not to lose hope even in difficult times, emphasizing that faith in a better future and unity are the main tools for countering modern crises.

