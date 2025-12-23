$42.150.10
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 13700 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 13769 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 18349 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 13187 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 15673 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21517 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37410 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52824 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 83290 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
03:15 PM • 68 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 83293 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
German Foreign Minister: Ceasefire in Ukraine will not end Russian threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Russia could use a ceasefire in Ukraine to prepare for an attack on NATO. He emphasizes the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, especially from the United States, in the event of territorial concessions.

German Foreign Minister: Ceasefire in Ukraine will not end Russian threat

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Russia could use a potential ceasefire in Ukraine to intensify preparations for an attack on a NATO country, urging the defense alliance to be ready for such a scenario, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

Although the German top diplomat stressed that he did not want to speculate on the likelihood of this, he said: "I can only advise us to prepare for the possibility that this could happen."

He noted that NATO is expanding its defense structures, while Germany is modernizing its armed forces, increasing troop numbers and equipment in light of a possible Russian attack.

But Europe should not relax if efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine are successful, Wadephul told dpa.

Security in Europe will depend on Russia for a long time to come, he said, adding that Moscow can only be deterred "from a position of strength, unity within the alliance, and combat-ready armed forces."

"We have no reason to cut back on our efforts. On the contrary," said the German Foreign Minister. "I can only strongly advise against making any concessions in all these projects and plans, because only a position of strength will lead to greater security for us in NATO, and also for us in Germany."

If the Russian army achieves lasting military success in Ukraine, "this will pose a serious threat to NATO," Wadephul warned.

He added that for this reason, supporting Ukraine remains one of Germany's own security interests.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius estimated last month that Russia could be capable of attacking a NATO country on the alliance's eastern flank by 2029 after rebuilding its armed forces.

Reliable US security guarantees for Ukraine

Wadephul also emphasized the importance of reliable Western security guarantees for Ukraine, primarily from the United States, as ceasefire talks in Ukraine continue.

"This naturally means a commitment and a genuine willingness on the part of those who promise to support Ukraine in the event of a renewed attack by Russia," Wadephul told dpa.

The German Foreign Minister stated that "Ukraine can only be willing to make concessions – including possible territorial concessions – if they are accompanied by reliable security guarantees from the West, primarily from the US."

Europeans will also have to make their contribution, he said.

How these contributions are structured is something "we will discuss in more detail once we have a ceasefire and once we see that Russia is truly ready to think seriously about peace," Wadephul said.

He added that Moscow presents itself as ready for negotiations, but this is not the same as a genuine readiness for peace. "We haven't seen that yet," Wadephul said.

Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - Politico22.12.25, 13:31 • 5198 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
