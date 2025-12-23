German Foreign Minister: Ceasefire in Ukraine will not end Russian threat

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Russia could use a potential ceasefire in Ukraine to intensify preparations for an attack on a NATO country, urging the defense alliance to be ready for such a scenario, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Although the German top diplomat stressed that he did not want to speculate on the likelihood of this, he said: "I can only advise us to prepare for the possibility that this could happen."

He noted that NATO is expanding its defense structures, while Germany is modernizing its armed forces, increasing troop numbers and equipment in light of a possible Russian attack.

But Europe should not relax if efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine are successful, Wadephul told dpa.

Security in Europe will depend on Russia for a long time to come, he said, adding that Moscow can only be deterred "from a position of strength, unity within the alliance, and combat-ready armed forces."

"We have no reason to cut back on our efforts. On the contrary," said the German Foreign Minister. "I can only strongly advise against making any concessions in all these projects and plans, because only a position of strength will lead to greater security for us in NATO, and also for us in Germany."

If the Russian army achieves lasting military success in Ukraine, "this will pose a serious threat to NATO," Wadephul warned.

He added that for this reason, supporting Ukraine remains one of Germany's own security interests.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius estimated last month that Russia could be capable of attacking a NATO country on the alliance's eastern flank by 2029 after rebuilding its armed forces.

Reliable US security guarantees for Ukraine

Wadephul also emphasized the importance of reliable Western security guarantees for Ukraine, primarily from the United States, as ceasefire talks in Ukraine continue.

"This naturally means a commitment and a genuine willingness on the part of those who promise to support Ukraine in the event of a renewed attack by Russia," Wadephul told dpa.

The German Foreign Minister stated that "Ukraine can only be willing to make concessions – including possible territorial concessions – if they are accompanied by reliable security guarantees from the West, primarily from the US."

Europeans will also have to make their contribution, he said.

How these contributions are structured is something "we will discuss in more detail once we have a ceasefire and once we see that Russia is truly ready to think seriously about peace," Wadephul said.

He added that Moscow presents itself as ready for negotiations, but this is not the same as a genuine readiness for peace. "We haven't seen that yet," Wadephul said.

