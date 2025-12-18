Orban stated that the reparations loan to Ukraine is "dead." A number of other leaders supported the EU plan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine is "dead" and buried, adding that not enough leaders supported it, amid other EU leaders expressing support for future funding for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

"I think it failed. It's dead. It's over. There isn't a high enough level of support," Viktor Orbán said.

"This whole idea is nonsense," he added.

Of course, if assets are not discussed, that leaves the use of the EU budget to finance Ukraine, which the Hungarian prime minister has also ruled out, the publication notes.

His statement came amid support for a reparations loan from many EU leaders who arrived at the bloc's summit in Brussels on Thursday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was optimistic about an agreement on future funding for Ukraine at the start of the summit.

"I have the impression that we can find a solution [...] We are faced with a choice: European debt or Russian assets for Ukraine," Merz said, adding that he does not see "a better option" than using the assets.

From Germany's point of view, the solution with frozen assets is the only real option, as Berlin does not want to agree to joint EU borrowing, the publication explains.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on his way to the summit, emphasized the importance of cooperation in supporting Ukraine's military efforts.

"The most important thing is that we all have one goal: to help Ukraine finance its military efforts and resist. And together we will succeed," Macron said.

"We should not be divided by technical details. I am sure that with our Belgian colleague and all our colleagues, we will be able to find the right path," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said leaders have a simple choice.

"Either money today, or blood tomorrow," Tusk warned reporters on the doorstep of the European Council.

"I'm not just talking about Ukraine, I'm talking about Europe," he noted.

Lithuania will continue to insist on using frozen assets to support Ukraine's shaky finances, hoping that issues related to risk sharing can be resolved today or tomorrow. As for the "plan B" proposed by Italy and Belgium, "simply put, we will not find a consensus," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"We must find a solution today or tomorrow," he added. "It is Europe's responsibility - and no one else's - to ensure that Ukraine's needs are met."

At the same time, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa does not know whether Belgium will ever be able to obtain enough guarantees to agree to a reparations loan for Ukraine.

Asked what needs to be done to convince Belgium to sign an agreement to seize Russian assets from the Brussels-based Euroclear depository, Siliņa replied that it was a "good question." "Can Belgium really be convinced?" she wondered aloud.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reiterated that the Netherlands supports the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. But he also said he understood Belgium's hesitation, calling its concerns "legitimate," signaling how difficult today's negotiations would be.

"I have said before that their point of view on risk sharing is a logical objection. We really need to consider this," he said. Schoof warned against moving forward with anything without Belgium's approval. "That would be highly undesirable," he said. "It would mean overturning the decision of a country directly involved - the country where Euroclear is located."

As for other options, Schoof noted that joint borrowing remains absolutely unacceptable to the Dutch.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on his way to the summit that this European Council meeting is the most important since the start of the war in Ukraine four years ago.

The question of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine still remains open.

"This will be a long discussion. I will sit here all night if necessary. We need to make a decision," Kristersson said.