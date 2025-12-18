Orban stated that the reparations loan to Ukraine is "dead." A number of other leaders supported the EU plan

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 4628 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 6236 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10300 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12896 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10909 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16284 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10375 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7996 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23752 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20234 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13139 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7658 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17150 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14600 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16735 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 4648 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16292 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17124 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23757 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50229 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56694 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38699 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37185 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43548 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48539 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Orban stated that the reparations loan to Ukraine is "dead." A number of other leaders supported the EU plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5392 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine is “dead.” According to him, not enough leaders supported the idea.

Orban stated that the reparations loan to Ukraine is "dead." A number of other leaders supported the EU plan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine is "dead" and buried, adding that not enough leaders supported it, amid other EU leaders expressing support for future funding for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

"I think it failed. It's dead. It's over. There isn't a high enough level of support," Viktor Orbán said.

"This whole idea is nonsense," he added.

Of course, if assets are not discussed, that leaves the use of the EU budget to finance Ukraine, which the Hungarian prime minister has also ruled out, the publication notes.

His statement came amid support for a reparations loan from many EU leaders who arrived at the bloc's summit in Brussels on Thursday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was optimistic about an agreement on future funding for Ukraine at the start of the summit.

"I have the impression that we can find a solution [...] We are faced with a choice: European debt or Russian assets for Ukraine," Merz said, adding that he does not see "a better option" than using the assets.

From Germany's point of view, the solution with frozen assets is the only real option, as Berlin does not want to agree to joint EU borrowing, the publication explains.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on his way to the summit, emphasized the importance of cooperation in supporting Ukraine's military efforts.

"The most important thing is that we all have one goal: to help Ukraine finance its military efforts and resist. And together we will succeed," Macron said.

"We should not be divided by technical details. I am sure that with our Belgian colleague and all our colleagues, we will be able to find the right path," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said leaders have a simple choice.

"Either money today, or blood tomorrow," Tusk warned reporters on the doorstep of the European Council.

"I'm not just talking about Ukraine, I'm talking about Europe," he noted.

Lithuania will continue to insist on using frozen assets to support Ukraine's shaky finances, hoping that issues related to risk sharing can be resolved today or tomorrow. As for the "plan B" proposed by Italy and Belgium, "simply put, we will not find a consensus," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"We must find a solution today or tomorrow," he added. "It is Europe's responsibility - and no one else's - to ensure that Ukraine's needs are met."

At the same time, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa does not know whether Belgium will ever be able to obtain enough guarantees to agree to a reparations loan for Ukraine.

Asked what needs to be done to convince Belgium to sign an agreement to seize Russian assets from the Brussels-based Euroclear depository, Siliņa replied that it was a "good question." "Can Belgium really be convinced?" she wondered aloud.

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"18.12.25, 11:54 • 3274 views

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reiterated that the Netherlands supports the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. But he also said he understood Belgium's hesitation, calling its concerns "legitimate," signaling how difficult today's negotiations would be.

"I have said before that their point of view on risk sharing is a logical objection. We really need to consider this," he said. Schoof warned against moving forward with anything without Belgium's approval. "That would be highly undesirable," he said. "It would mean overturning the decision of a country directly involved - the country where Euroclear is located."

As for other options, Schoof noted that joint borrowing remains absolutely unacceptable to the Dutch.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on his way to the summit that this European Council meeting is the most important since the start of the war in Ukraine four years ago.

The question of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine still remains open.

"This will be a long discussion. I will sit here all night if necessary. We need to make a decision," Kristersson said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
Latvia
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Lithuania
Belgium
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland