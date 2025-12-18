Russia intimidates Belgian politicians and Euroclear top managers over frozen assets for Ukraine

Belgian politicians and top managers of Euroclear have become targets of an intimidation campaign organized by Russian intelligence, which seeks to block the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the attack was aimed at key officials of Euroclear - the financial depository where most of Russia's frozen assets are held.

The focus is on Belgium, as 185 billion euros (162 billion pounds sterling) of the 210 billion euros of Russian Central Bank assets frozen by the EU since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine are held in the Brussels-based company Euroclear. - the post says.

In particular, as the Guardian reports, threats were addressed to Euroclear director Valerie Urbain and other high-ranking officials of the group.

Russia has publicly warned that the use of these assets would be tantamount to theft, and its central bank has stated that it will demand $230 billion in compensation from Euroclear as part of a lawsuit filed in the country's courts. At the same time, as it became known, the intimidation campaign was aimed at key individuals. - writes The Guardian.

It is noted that the campaign was likely organized by the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU), although estimates of the threat level vary.

Euroclear declined to comment in detail, but said that all potential threats are being investigated.

Any potential threats are treated with the highest priority and thoroughly investigated, often with the support of relevant authorities. - Euroclear stated.

The publication's sources also reported that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever also received threats.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that Moscow was preparing a "tough response" to the EU's decision to use frozen Russian assets. He said that he had personal communication with Vladimir Putin.

Fitch Ratings placed Euroclear Bank's ratings on rating watch negative due to the EU's plans to use frozen Russian assets for a "reparations" loan to Ukraine. This could lead to increased legal and liquidity risks for Euroclear.

Belgium proposes joint EU debt to support Ukraine as an alternative to confiscating Russian assets