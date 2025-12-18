Russia intimidates Belgian politicians and Euroclear top managers over frozen assets for Ukraine

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 2456 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4448 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12556 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12740 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12929 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15029 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12409 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18984 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10880 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown
December 19, 06:44 AM
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
December 19, 09:27 AM
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
December 19, 10:04 AM
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
10:41 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
11:05 AM
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12570 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18989 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21057 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25713 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52003 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
December 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
December 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 12:18 PM
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
December 17, 06:16 AM
The Diplomat

Russia intimidates Belgian politicians and Euroclear top managers over frozen assets for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9404 views

Russian intelligence organized a campaign to intimidate Belgian politicians and Euroclear top managers to block the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The attack targeted key Euroclear officials, where most of Russia's frozen assets are held.

Russia intimidates Belgian politicians and Euroclear top managers over frozen assets for Ukraine

Belgian politicians and top managers of Euroclear have become targets of an intimidation campaign organized by Russian intelligence, which seeks to block the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the attack was aimed at key officials of Euroclear - the financial depository where most of Russia's frozen assets are held.

The focus is on Belgium, as 185 billion euros (162 billion pounds sterling) of the 210 billion euros of Russian Central Bank assets frozen by the EU since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine are held in the Brussels-based company Euroclear.

- the post says.

In particular, as the Guardian reports, threats were addressed to Euroclear director Valerie Urbain and other high-ranking officials of the group.

Russia has publicly warned that the use of these assets would be tantamount to theft, and its central bank has stated that it will demand $230 billion in compensation from Euroclear as part of a lawsuit filed in the country's courts. At the same time, as it became known, the intimidation campaign was aimed at key individuals.

- writes The Guardian.

It is noted that the campaign was likely organized by the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU), although estimates of the threat level vary.

Euroclear declined to comment in detail, but said that all potential threats are being investigated.

Any potential threats are treated with the highest priority and thoroughly investigated, often with the support of relevant authorities.

- Euroclear stated.

The publication's sources also reported that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever also received threats.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that Moscow was preparing a "tough response" to the EU's decision to use frozen Russian assets. He said that he had personal communication with Vladimir Putin.

Fitch Ratings placed Euroclear Bank's ratings on rating watch negative due to the EU's plans to use frozen Russian assets for a "reparations" loan to Ukraine. This could lead to increased legal and liquidity risks for Euroclear.

Belgium proposes joint EU debt to support Ukraine as an alternative to confiscating Russian assets17.12.25, 16:31 • 3299 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Euroclear
The Guardian
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán