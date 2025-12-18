Costa: agreement on financing Ukraine will be reached, period

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22157 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20890 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38189 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29930 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17528 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18385 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13871 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28413 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11629 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4532 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 3954 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9536 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7180 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4452 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38189 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28413 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37617 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33474 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59397 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7358 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61453 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43252 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41310 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47495 views
Costa: agreement on financing Ukraine will be reached, period

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3194 views

President of the European Council António Costa stated that a decision on supporting Ukraine would be made by the end of the EU summit. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed that leaders would not leave the summit without an agreement on financing Ukraine for the next two years.

Costa: agreement on financing Ukraine will be reached, period

President of the European Council António Costa stated that by the end of the EU summit, a decision would be made on how to support Ukraine, one way or another, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

I can guarantee that we will work on this today, if necessary, tomorrow. But we will never leave this (European) Council without a final decision on ensuring Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027.

- said Costa.

Costa also commented on the concerns of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, saying: "He... raised critical, legal, and technical issues very constructively, and the European Commission has undertaken to resolve all these issues."

He added that a solution would be found that "will ensure all of Belgium's security."

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"18.12.25, 11:54 • 3346 views

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also indicated that she would not leave the Justus Lipsius building, where the summit will be held, until leaders agree on a way to finance Ukraine.

We have one ultimate goal in this European Council, and that is peace for Ukraine... and for that, Ukraine needs secure funding for the next two years.

- said von der Leyen, adding that she expects "intense discussions."

"We will not leave the European Council without a decision on financing Ukraine for the next two years," she promised.

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is counting on the block's leaders not being able to find unity today regarding the reparations loan.

"The issues raised by Belgium, we have also discussed, so I hope we can bring this to a conclusion," she said.

Putin is counting on our failure, so we must not give him that. We simply cannot afford to fail. We must show that we are strong... Ultimately, unity is our strength, and we need a solution.

- Kallas pointed out.

Kallas also stated that the seizure of frozen Russian assets for a large-scale financing package for Ukraine is a signal of European strength to the whole world.

"This sends a strong signal to Russia that they cannot outlast us... it also sends a strong signal to all other players that Europe makes decisions and is strong," Kallas said.

President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners18.12.25, 10:32 • 2528 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine