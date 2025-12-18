Costa: agreement on financing Ukraine will be reached, period

President of the European Council António Costa stated that by the end of the EU summit, a decision would be made on how to support Ukraine, one way or another, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

I can guarantee that we will work on this today, if necessary, tomorrow. But we will never leave this (European) Council without a final decision on ensuring Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. - said Costa.

Costa also commented on the concerns of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, saying: "He... raised critical, legal, and technical issues very constructively, and the European Commission has undertaken to resolve all these issues."

He added that a solution would be found that "will ensure all of Belgium's security."

Belgian PM on Russian assets before EU summit: if risks are shared, "we'll jump off this cliff and hope the parachute holds"

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also indicated that she would not leave the Justus Lipsius building, where the summit will be held, until leaders agree on a way to finance Ukraine.

We have one ultimate goal in this European Council, and that is peace for Ukraine... and for that, Ukraine needs secure funding for the next two years. - said von der Leyen, adding that she expects "intense discussions."

"We will not leave the European Council without a decision on financing Ukraine for the next two years," she promised.

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is counting on the block's leaders not being able to find unity today regarding the reparations loan.

"The issues raised by Belgium, we have also discussed, so I hope we can bring this to a conclusion," she said.

Putin is counting on our failure, so we must not give him that. We simply cannot afford to fail. We must show that we are strong... Ultimately, unity is our strength, and we need a solution. - Kallas pointed out.

Kallas also stated that the seizure of frozen Russian assets for a large-scale financing package for Ukraine is a signal of European strength to the whole world.

"This sends a strong signal to Russia that they cannot outlast us... it also sends a strong signal to all other players that Europe makes decisions and is strong," Kallas said.

President: decision on using frozen Russian assets depends on political will of partners