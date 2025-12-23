War could end on unfavorable terms for Ukraine - Politico

The Russian-Ukrainian war could end next year on terms extremely unfavorable to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

According to columnist Jamie Dettmer, this forecast is due to the fact that the European Union failed to agree on the use of 210 billion euros of frozen assets to ensure Ukraine's solvency and the possibility of financing the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

And although the European Union will still provide Ukraine with a financing package of 90 billion euros secured by the EU budget, this package is designed for two years. According to the columnist's forecasts, this will not be enough for Ukraine to continue the fight.

In addition, obtaining another such loan will also not be easy, as three EU countries - Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic - refused to participate in the joint borrowing program. The expert also notes that there is no point in looking for additional sources of funding in the US as long as Donald Trump is in the White House.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that negotiations in Miami with Ukrainian and Russian delegations on ending the war were productive, but without clear breakthroughs.