Special operation "Connect": Ukraine and the EU liquidated a transnational network of fraudulent call centers

Ukraine, together with EU law enforcement agencies, conducted a large-scale special operation "Connect", as a result of which a network of fraudulent call centers operating in Kyiv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk was liquidated, defrauding European citizens of more than UAH 50 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the law enforcement agencies of Latvia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, a large-scale international special operation "Connect" was conducted. A widespread network of fraudulent call centers operating in Ukraine and systematically defrauding citizens of EU countries has been liquidated. - the report says.

The network participants recruited citizens of European countries and involved them in working in call centers in Kyiv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk.

They used "vishing", "spoofing", number substitution, fake legends on behalf of the police and banks, forced victims to transfer funds to "safe" accounts or into cryptocurrency, and also to install remote access software.

During the special operation in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, more than 70 searches were conducted, as a result of which:

11 persons were notified of suspicion under Part 1, 2 of Art. 255, Part 4, 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

6 foreigners wanted by EU countries were detained for further extradition;

more than 200 units of computer and server equipment, mobile phones, data carriers, documentation and premium-class cars were seized;

at least 50 episodes of fraud were documented, with damages exceeding UAH 50 million to 47 EU citizens.

The special operation was conducted within the framework of the joint investigation team and international agreements on legal assistance. Its success was made possible by the close coordination of prosecutors and investigators from several states and the prompt exchange of information with EU partners.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing: electronic evidence is being analyzed, additional episodes and all involved parties are being identified.

Do not share card details, CVV codes, passwords, and one-time codes with third parties. Ukraine, together with its EU partners, is consistently destroying transnational fraudulent networks and protecting citizens from financial deception. - urged the Prosecutor General's Office.

For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers