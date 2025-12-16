Special operation "Connect": Ukraine and the EU liquidated a transnational network of fraudulent call centers

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:50 AM • 5014 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 12141 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 12550 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 16705 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5522 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 24978 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 19805 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16344 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12259 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10944 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 14798 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 12503 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 11744 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 17864 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 3658 views
Publications
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 540 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 56941 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 52875 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 59502 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 106547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 35877 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 53076 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 53505 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 57375 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 92073 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola

Special operation "Connect": Ukraine and the EU liquidated a transnational network of fraudulent call centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A transnational network of fraudulent call centers operating in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Ivano-Frankivsk has been liquidated in Ukraine. The perpetrators defrauded EU citizens of over 50 million hryvnias using "vishing" and other schemes.

Special operation "Connect": Ukraine and the EU liquidated a transnational network of fraudulent call centers

Ukraine, together with EU law enforcement agencies, conducted a large-scale special operation "Connect", as a result of which a network of fraudulent call centers operating in Kyiv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk was liquidated, defrauding European citizens of more than UAH 50 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the law enforcement agencies of Latvia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, a large-scale international special operation "Connect" was conducted. A widespread network of fraudulent call centers operating in Ukraine and systematically defrauding citizens of EU countries has been liquidated.

- the report says.

The network participants recruited citizens of European countries and involved them in working in call centers in Kyiv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk.

They used "vishing", "spoofing", number substitution, fake legends on behalf of the police and banks, forced victims to transfer funds to "safe" accounts or into cryptocurrency, and also to install remote access software.

During the special operation in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, more than 70 searches were conducted, as a result of which:

  • 11 persons were notified of suspicion under Part 1, 2 of Art. 255, Part 4, 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;
    • 6 foreigners wanted by EU countries were detained for further extradition;
      • more than 200 units of computer and server equipment, mobile phones, data carriers, documentation and premium-class cars were seized;
        • at least 50 episodes of fraud were documented, with damages exceeding UAH 50 million to 47 EU citizens.

          The special operation was conducted within the framework of the joint investigation team and international agreements on legal assistance. Its success was made possible by the close coordination of prosecutors and investigators from several states and the prompt exchange of information with EU partners.

          The pre-trial investigation is ongoing: electronic evidence is being analyzed, additional episodes and all involved parties are being identified.

          Do not share card details, CVV codes, passwords, and one-time codes with third parties. Ukraine, together with its EU partners, is consistently destroying transnational fraudulent networks and protecting citizens from financial deception.

          - urged the Prosecutor General's Office.

          For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers12.11.25, 14:48 • 10199 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
          Technology
          Search
          Bank card
          Dnipro
          Latvia
          European Union
          Lithuania
          Czech Republic
          Ukraine
          Ivano-Frankivsk
          Kyiv