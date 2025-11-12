For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers

In recent months alone, the activities of 277 call centers have been terminated in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, fraudulent platforms have been serving the "deception market" for years, both within the country and abroad, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office continue to systematically expose networks of fraudulent call centers that have been operating from the territory of Ukraine for years and serving the "deception market" both within the country and abroad.

In recent months alone, the activities of 277 such platforms have been terminated in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. - the report says.

These schemes operated like a business: offices, managers, staff training, call "scripts", fake websites and documents, and sometimes even deepfake calls. Under the guise of investments, refunds, or product sales, fraudsters extorted money from citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, during searches, more than 12,000 units of equipment, 3,000 phones, servers, CRM systems, and black accounting were seized - all of which helps to identify the organizers, financiers, and developers of the digital infrastructure.