For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers

The Prosecutor General's Office has shut down 277 fraudulent call centers in various regions of Ukraine. These centers have been deceiving citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia for years, extorting money under the guise of investments or selling goods.
In recent months alone, the activities of 277 call centers have been terminated in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, fraudulent platforms have been serving the "deception market" for years, both within the country and abroad, UNN reports.
These schemes operated like a business: offices, managers, staff training, call "scripts", fake websites and documents, and sometimes even deepfake calls. Under the guise of investments, refunds, or product sales, fraudsters extorted money from citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, during searches, more than 12,000 units of equipment, 3,000 phones, servers, CRM systems, and black accounting were seized - all of which helps to identify the organizers, financiers, and developers of the digital infrastructure.
The organizers and perpetrators have already been notified of suspicion. Some of them are in custody. Investigations are ongoing. They are aimed at completely destroying the mechanism, and not just "point-wise" blocking it for a certain period of time.