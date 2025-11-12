For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers

$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2654 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11875 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30818 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56639 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77949 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119712 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55914 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83967 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68599 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
Dates: benefits and harms
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Publications
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Budgeting for the Christmas holidays
Dates: benefits and harms
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119718 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has shut down 277 fraudulent call centers in various regions of Ukraine. These centers have been deceiving citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia for years, extorting money under the guise of investments or selling goods.

For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers

In recent months alone, the activities of 277 call centers have been terminated in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, fraudulent platforms have been serving the "deception market" for years, both within the country and abroad, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office continue to systematically expose networks of fraudulent call centers that have been operating from the territory of Ukraine for years and serving the "deception market" both within the country and abroad.

In recent months alone, the activities of 277 such platforms have been terminated in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions.

- the report says.

These schemes operated like a business: offices, managers, staff training, call "scripts", fake websites and documents, and sometimes even deepfake calls. Under the guise of investments, refunds, or product sales, fraudsters extorted money from citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, during searches, more than 12,000 units of equipment, 3,000 phones, servers, CRM systems, and black accounting were seized - all of which helps to identify the organizers, financiers, and developers of the digital infrastructure.

The organizers and perpetrators have already been notified of suspicion. Some of them are in custody. Investigations are ongoing. They are aimed at completely destroying the mechanism, and not just "point-wise" blocking it for a certain period of time.

- the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
