EU ambassadors today discuss amendments to the 'reparations loan' proposal for Ukraine due to Belgium's concerns - Media

EU ambassadors are meeting today in Brussels to discuss the European Commission's amendments to the proposal for a reparations loan to finance Ukraine in the coming years using frozen Russian assets, aimed at addressing Belgium's numerous concerns, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

EU ambassadors will meet in Brussels on Monday on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting, where they will discuss the European Commission's amendments to the loan proposal, aimed at addressing Belgium's numerous concerns. - numerous EU diplomats reported.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Italy, Bulgaria, and Malta issued a joint statement with Belgium, calling on the EU to consider "alternative options" for a "reparations loan" to finance Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, including the issuance of joint debt. Their calls were echoed over the weekend by the Czech Republic.

Hungary's pro-Moscow leader Viktor Orbán, the publication writes, also strongly opposes the loan scheme, while Slovakia's similarly Kremlin-friendly leader Robert Fico has stated that he will not support any use of Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military spending.

Meanwhile, other ministers said they would refuse to even consider alternatives to the loan scheme. "A reparations loan is not the primary or best, but the only option for mobilizing finances for Ukraine's needs," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

"I think it's really important that we work together, and I think it's important that we work through any concerns that colleagues may have," said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee.

It's increasingly difficult, but "there are still a few days": Kallas still calls "reparation loan" the most likely option for Ukraine despite resistance