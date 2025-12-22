Czech Security Council to decide on ammunition initiative for Ukraine in January - Babiš

$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump
09:41 AM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
11:19 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
01:13 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 17513 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 55718 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 77758 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 112006 views
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
02:33 PM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
December 20, 06:35 PM
Czech Security Council to decide on ammunition initiative for Ukraine in January - Babiš

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Czech Republic's Security Council will discuss the future of the initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine on January 7. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš expressed concerns about the transparency of the initiative.

Czech Security Council to decide on ammunition initiative for Ukraine in January - Babiš

The Czech Republic's Security Council will discuss the future of the Czech-led and Western-funded initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine on January 7, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The initiative brings together foreign donors, including Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, with Czech defense officials, traders and arms manufacturers who purchase ammunition worldwide and supply it to Ukraine, the publication writes.

Babiš, who came to power last week and promised to cut Czech financial aid to Ukraine, has criticized what he calls a lack of transparency in the initiative. But he has not taken a clear stance on its future since his populist ANO party won the election in October, the publication notes.

Czech President Petr Pavel, Prague's NATO allies and Ukraine have praised the scheme, while Babiš's pro-Russian coalition allies oppose it, the publication writes.

"In principle, the ammunition initiative was certainly a good thing, the question is whether it happened without corruption," Babiš said at a press conference after a government meeting on Monday.

"This will be discussed at the State Security Council on January 7," he said, adding that he would propose a final position without going into details.

A senior NATO military official last week expressed cautious optimism about the continuation of the initiative. He said that 1.8 million artillery shells would be delivered this year – 43% of the total number of ammunition supplied to Kyiv.

Czech Republic met its goal of supplying 1.8 million large-caliber shells to Ukraine - Fiala13.12.25, 13:13 • 6943 views

Donors have provided about $4.5 billion to pay for ammunition supplies under the scheme, while the Czech national contribution is tens of millions of euros, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Reuters
NATO
Denmark
Czech Republic
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine