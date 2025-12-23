"Trading on peace": investors buy up Ukrainian assets, but fear terms of agreement – Bloomberg

$42.150.10
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 1916 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 15170 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 14863 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 19844 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 13969 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16143 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21836 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37599 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52997 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 84008 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 1922 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 15173 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 19845 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 84008 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 11862 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 14658 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22734 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25031 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47525 views
"Trading on peace": investors buy up Ukrainian assets, but fear terms of agreement – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In 2025, assets dependent on the end of the war showed rapid growth, but investors are acting cautiously due to risks to the Ukrainian economy. US activation in the peace process and a loan from the EU stimulated optimism, but large funds remain skeptical about the terms of the agreement.

"Trading on peace": investors buy up Ukrainian assets, but fear terms of agreement – Bloomberg

At the end of 2025, markets recorded a sharp increase in assets dependent on the end of the war. Shares of Polish banks, the Czech koruna, and Ukrainian Eurobonds showed high profitability. However, conflicting signals regarding negotiations are forcing investors to act more cautiously due to risks to the future autonomy of the Ukrainian economy. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

The driver of growth was the activation of the US in the peace process under the presidency of Donald Trump. The special Bloomberg Intelligence index for peace beneficiary stocks jumped 14% since October and 33% since the beginning of the year. Optimism was added by a €90 billion loan from the EU and a successful restructuring of Ukrainian debt. Ukraine's bonds maturing in 2029 rose to 76 cents per dollar compared to 57 cents in June.

Lengthy negotiations concluded: Ukraine and investors agree to exchange GDP warrants for bonds09.12.25, 19:19 • 2837 views

Skepticism of large funds

Despite the growth, investment giants Barings and Ninety One remain selective, fearing that the final peace terms may limit the region's development.

There are no real mass purchases for us. I would say it's more opportunistic investing until we see the details that will allow us to better understand the structural story.

– said Adnan El-Arabi from Barings.

GDP Warrant Exchange: Citigroup Bank Predicts "High Level of Support" for Ukraine's New Proposal05.12.25, 18:03 • 4017 views

Ninety One also expressed doubt about a quick finale.

We have a significant share of Ukrainian debt, but we have tactically reduced it, as we are still skeptical that a deal will be reached in the near future.

– added analyst Roger Mark.

The role of Russian assets

Further dynamics will depend on reconstruction funding. Investors consider the issue of using frozen Russian assets to be critical.

If an agreement is reached on the use of Russian reserves, it will be very positive for all holders of Ukrainian bonds, and it will have a domino effect for the public and even private sector.

– emphasized Jenna Lozovsky from Sandglass Capital Advisors.

Fitch upgrades Ukraine's rating: country out of "restricted default"23.12.25, 15:35 • 1128 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Czech Republic
United States
Ukraine
Poland