01:53 PM • 4588 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 11018 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 13118 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 12590 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 14085 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22668 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33148 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26616 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30553 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28180 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Publications
Exclusives
Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the statesFebruary 21, 05:37 AM
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 55087 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 109142 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM
In Belarus, revenues will increase by 17%, expenditures by 15.8% - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Ministry of Finance of Belarus has published the parameters of the consolidated budget for 2026, where revenues will increase by 17% and expenditures by 15.8%, with a deficit already included. The share of gratuitous receipts from foreign states has increased to 7.2%, which indicates dependence on subsidies from Moscow.

In Belarus, revenues will increase by 17%, expenditures by 15.8% - intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The Ministry of Finance of Belarus has published the parameters of the consolidated budget for 2026. Revenues will increase by 17%, and expenditures by 15.8%. The deficit is laid out in advance. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the share of tax revenues in the revenue structure decreased from 85.7% to 83%. At the same time, the share of gratuitous receipts from foreign states increased from 5.6% to 7.2%. For comparison, in 2020, this figure was 1.4%. In fact, this refers to subsidies from Moscow - such dependence on the "donor" carries systemic risks for Belarus's sovereignty.

Expenditures on security forces and courts will increase to 6.8 billion rubles - their share increased from 6.7% to 7%. Defense spending - 4.6 billion, or 4.7% of the budget. Against this background, the real sector of the economy is collapsing. In January, industrial production decreased by 3.4%, manufacturing collapsed by 7.5%. Warehouse stocks increased by 800 million rubles over the month and set another historical record - almost 90% of the monthly production volume. Even in the COVID year, the situation was better. GDP decreased by 1.2% over the month.

- the post says.

Recall

The Russian economy is entering a phase where official statistics do not hide the scale of problems, losing the ability to generate profits in traditionally strong sectors. The net profit of enterprises for the eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3%, and the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%.

Alla Kiosak

State budget
Belarus
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine