The Ministry of Finance of Belarus has published the parameters of the consolidated budget for 2026. Revenues will increase by 17%, and expenditures by 15.8%. The deficit is laid out in advance. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the share of tax revenues in the revenue structure decreased from 85.7% to 83%. At the same time, the share of gratuitous receipts from foreign states increased from 5.6% to 7.2%. For comparison, in 2020, this figure was 1.4%. In fact, this refers to subsidies from Moscow - such dependence on the "donor" carries systemic risks for Belarus's sovereignty.

Expenditures on security forces and courts will increase to 6.8 billion rubles - their share increased from 6.7% to 7%. Defense spending - 4.6 billion, or 4.7% of the budget. Against this background, the real sector of the economy is collapsing. In January, industrial production decreased by 3.4%, manufacturing collapsed by 7.5%. Warehouse stocks increased by 800 million rubles over the month and set another historical record - almost 90% of the monthly production volume. Even in the COVID year, the situation was better. GDP decreased by 1.2% over the month. - the post says.

Recall

The Russian economy is entering a phase where official statistics do not hide the scale of problems, losing the ability to generate profits in traditionally strong sectors. The net profit of enterprises for the eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3%, and the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%.