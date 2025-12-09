Lengthy negotiations concluded: Ukraine and investors agree to exchange GDP warrants for bonds

49.020.03
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 14540 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 16111 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 23786 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 44557 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28125 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30627 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40679 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34362 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35656 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 22512 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 21986 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 18710 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 20968 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 19075 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 11293 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 19098 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 44557 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16706 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 60663 views
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 964 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 22015 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26561 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63187 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68753 views
Lengthy negotiations concluded: Ukraine and investors agree to exchange GDP warrants for bonds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Ukraine has reached an agreement with a group of investors to exchange GDP warrants for a new class of bonds. This paves the way for the exchange of warrants worth up to $3.2 billion for Class C bonds.

Lengthy negotiations concluded: Ukraine and investors agree to exchange GDP warrants for bonds

Ukraine and a group of investors have reached an agreement on the country's proposal to exchange its GDP-linked securities for a new class of bonds, concluding months of negotiations over these securities, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that the country had reached an agreement on the terms of the invitation with the so-called ad hoc group of warrant holders.

The group, which includes hedge funds Aurelius Capital Management LP and VR Capital Group, demanded more favorable terms. In a separate statement, Ukraine confirmed its support for the terms of the amended agreement.

Their support now paves the way for the exchange of GDP-linked warrants for new Class C bonds worth up to $3.2 billion. The warrants were not included in last year's $20 billion debt restructuring due to their complex structure and potentially large payouts from post-war economic recovery.

Ukraine's bonds, due in 2041, recouped previous losses and rose more than 1 cent per dollar, exceeding 101 cents.

Ukraine's bonds lead the market amid peace efforts - Bloomberg07.08.25, 14:45 • 3269 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine