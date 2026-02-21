Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to intensify work with the Middle East and Turkey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed some aspects of preparing for negotiations with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. He announced this in an address on February 21, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state instructed Umerov to work more with Ukraine's friends in the Middle East and Turkey so that they feel involved and can help Ukraine more in the fight against Russian aggression.

I am grateful to everyone who is truly ready to help and support us - who supports our state. And my meetings with European partners are also planned for next week. We will coordinate in detail so that Europe is involved in all processes and only becomes stronger - he stated.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will do everything necessary for this and will certainly not be an obstacle to peace.

Last time in Geneva, the American side clearly saw that the Russians were the reason for the lack of truly significant results. And the next meeting should not be empty, and this is possible - the statement says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the preparation for a new round of trilateral talks with the US and Russia and possible changes in the parties' positions.