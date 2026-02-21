Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to intensify work with the Middle East and Turkey

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 6480 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 12619 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 14455 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 13873 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 15046 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23182 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33660 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26758 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30700 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28306 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1.6m/s
78%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia struck Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 106 out of 120 drones neutralizedFebruary 21, 06:39 AM • 4992 views
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 8264 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 13971 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 10990 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM • 5704 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 35341 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 44638 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 56067 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 72183 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 109892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Village
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 966 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 11059 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 14045 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 13341 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 16123 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to intensify work with the Middle East and Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

President Zelenskyy discussed with NSDC Secretary Umerov preparations for negotiations. He instructed Umerov to work with the Middle East and Turkey for greater support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to intensify work with the Middle East and Turkey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed some aspects of preparing for negotiations with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. He announced this in an address on February 21, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state instructed Umerov to work more with Ukraine's friends in the Middle East and Turkey so that they feel involved and can help Ukraine more in the fight against Russian aggression.

I am grateful to everyone who is truly ready to help and support us - who supports our state. And my meetings with European partners are also planned for next week. We will coordinate in detail so that Europe is involved in all processes and only becomes stronger

- he stated.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will do everything necessary for this and will certainly not be an obstacle to peace.

Last time in Geneva, the American side clearly saw that the Russians were the reason for the lack of truly significant results. And the next meeting should not be empty, and this is possible

- the statement says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the preparation for a new round of trilateral talks with the US and Russia and possible changes in the parties' positions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Mark Rutte
NATO
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine