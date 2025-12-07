$42.180.00
The New York Times

The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out that in the future Europe would start shooting down Russian planes or drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that European countries would start shooting down Russian planes and drones that violate their airspace if the violations continue. He noted that these violations are deliberate and aimed at testing air defense systems and the West's resolve.

The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out that in the future Europe would start shooting down Russian planes or drones

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that the time will come when European countries will start shooting down Russian planes or drones that violate the airspace of these countries. Pavel stated this in an interview with The Sunday Times, reports UNN.

Details

I believe that the time will come, if these violations continue, when we will have to take tougher measures, including the potential downing of a Russian aircraft or drones. Russia will not allow repeated violations of its airspace. And we must do the same

 - said Pavel.

He noted that airspace violations are deliberate, well-planned, and focused on several goals.

One of them is to show that Russia can do it. Another is to test our air defense system. But it also tests our determination to act in self-defense

- added Pavel.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that if Russia is allowed to emerge victorious from the war with Ukraine, it will be a defeat for the entire West.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

