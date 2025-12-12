"People are drawn to the village": Libanova explained the migration sentiments of Ukrainians

Active shelling in cities is pushing people to temporarily move to villages, as residents feel safer and calmer there. This was stated by Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute of Demography of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of one of the TV channels, reports UNN.

Ella Libanova emphasized that many Ukrainians prefer villages over large cities due to quieter conditions.

During the war, people are drawn to the countryside. It's calmer here. I live in a village and it's much calmer for me here than in Kyiv, I just see it. Not so scary - she said.

At the same time, Libanova noted that there is a shortage of jobs in villages. In addition, she emphasized that after the war, the situation will change, and most people will again choose cities.

After the war, most likely, the population will again be drawn to cities. Mostly these will be metropolitan cities. That is, Kyiv. I am still confident that it will be Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, probably Zaporizhzhia, if it gets out of the Dnieper fairway and begins to develop independently, and Donetsk, possibly - it's hard to say - Ella Libanova emphasized.

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.6 million people as of July 1, 2025. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain the countries with the largest number of migrants from Ukraine. This is stated in the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review.