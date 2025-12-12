$42.270.01
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 11540 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 24627 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
December 11, 05:00 PM • 33637 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 30440 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 32012 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43610 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21644 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21684 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17150 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
"People are drawn to the village": Libanova explained the migration sentiments of Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Ella Libanova stated that active shelling of cities encourages Ukrainians to temporarily move to villages for safety. She predicts that after the war, people will return to large cities.

"People are drawn to the village": Libanova explained the migration sentiments of Ukrainians

Active shelling in cities is pushing people to temporarily move to villages, as residents feel safer and calmer there. This was stated by Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute of Demography of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of one of the TV channels, reports UNN.

Details

Ella Libanova emphasized that many Ukrainians prefer villages over large cities due to quieter conditions.

During the war, people are drawn to the countryside. It's calmer here. I live in a village and it's much calmer for me here than in Kyiv, I just see it. Not so scary

 - she said.

At the same time, Libanova noted that there is a shortage of jobs in villages. In addition, she emphasized that after the war, the situation will change, and most people will again choose cities.

After the war, most likely, the population will again be drawn to cities. Mostly these will be metropolitan cities. That is, Kyiv. I am still confident that it will be Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, probably Zaporizhzhia, if it gets out of the Dnieper fairway and begins to develop independently, and Donetsk, possibly - it's hard to say

 - Ella Libanova emphasized.

Recall

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.6 million people as of July 1, 2025. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain the countries with the largest number of migrants from Ukraine. This is stated in the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review.

Alla Kiosak

