EU investigates Czech state aid for two new nuclear units

The EU will investigate the Czech Republic's state aid for two new nuclear units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the European Commission.

Details

The Commission reported doubts about the expediency and proportionality of the Czech government's aid package. It is reported that back in April 2024, the Commission approved aid for the construction and operation of one new nuclear reactor in Dukovany, where the nuclear power plant is located.

However, the Czech government subsequently decided to expand investments in nuclear capacity to accelerate the decarbonization of the electricity sector and eliminate the identified electricity supply deficit.

In October 2025, the Czech Republic notified the Commission of its plan to support the construction and operation of two new nuclear power units in Dukovany, each with a capacity of up to 976 MW.

The two new units, scheduled to be commissioned in 2036 and 2037, should increase the security of electricity supply for the Czech Republic and neighboring countries, contributing to the decarbonization of the energy sector and the diversification of the Czech energy mix, according to the European Commission document.

The beneficiary is Elektrárna Dukovany II ("EDU II"), a company established to develop and operate new nuclear units. EDU II is owned by the Czech state (80%) and ČEZ (20%), the sole operator of nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic.

As reported by Reuters, the Czech Republic plans to provide a low-interest state loan for an initial amount of 23 billion euros (26.99 billion dollars) to 30 billion euros, as well as conclude a bilateral contract for difference with a proposed term of 40 years.

