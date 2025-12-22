$42.250.09
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 11232 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 13515 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
01:06 PM • 16529 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 17209 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 18136 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 16637 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 12998 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12143 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
December 22, 10:14 AM • 8974 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 11017 views
EU investigates Czech state aid for two new nuclear units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The European Commission will investigate Czech state aid for the construction and operation of two new nuclear power units in Dukovany. This initiative aims to accelerate decarbonization and eliminate electricity supply shortages, with planned commissioning in 2036 and 2037.

EU investigates Czech state aid for two new nuclear units

The EU will investigate the Czech Republic's state aid for two new nuclear units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the European Commission.

Details

The Commission reported doubts about the expediency and proportionality of the Czech government's aid package. It is reported that back in April 2024, the Commission approved aid for the construction and operation of one new nuclear reactor in Dukovany, where the nuclear power plant is located.

However, the Czech government subsequently decided to expand investments in nuclear capacity to accelerate the decarbonization of the electricity sector and eliminate the identified electricity supply deficit.

In October 2025, the Czech Republic notified the Commission of its plan to support the construction and operation of two new nuclear power units in Dukovany, each with a capacity of up to 976 MW.

The two new units, scheduled to be commissioned in 2036 and 2037, should increase the security of electricity supply for the Czech Republic and neighboring countries, contributing to the decarbonization of the energy sector and the diversification of the Czech energy mix, according to the European Commission document.

The beneficiary is Elektrárna Dukovany II ("EDU II"), a company established to develop and operate new nuclear units. EDU II is owned by the Czech state (80%) and ČEZ (20%), the sole operator of nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic.

As reported by Reuters, the Czech Republic plans to provide a low-interest state loan for an initial amount of 23 billion euros (26.99 billion dollars) to 30 billion euros, as well as conclude a bilateral contract for difference with a proposed term of 40 years.

Recall

The Security Council of the Czech Republic will discuss on January 7 the future of the initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine, led by the Czech Republic and financed by the West.

Yevhen Ustimenko

