Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy made a statement after Babis's appointment as Czech Prime Minister: calls to "be strong together", expects a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Andrej Babiš on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. The head of state expressed hope for further development of cooperation, including the work of Czech businesses in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made a statement after Babis's appointment as Czech Prime Minister: calls to "be strong together", expects a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement after Andrej Babiš was appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, UNN reports.

I sincerely congratulate Andrej Babiš on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and wish him success. Our strategic partnership is a strength for both our countries and all of Europe. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine and Ukrainians and look forward to further developing cooperation, including the work of Czech businesses in and with Ukraine. We must be strong together for lasting peace, stability, and security in Europe. I will be glad to meet with the head of the Czech government in the near future.

- Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Addition

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babiš as Prime Minister on December 9, 2025. Babiš returns to power after four years in opposition.

Billionaire Babiš officially appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic09.12.25, 11:19 • 930 views

Before this, Babiš promised to cut military aid to Ukraine from the state budget and stated that the new government could stop the Czech ammunition initiative, which procures large-caliber ammunition for Ukraine from around the world. Babiš, as Reuters writes, stated that the scheme was opaque and overpriced, but did not take a clear position on the future of the project, which has strong presidential support.

