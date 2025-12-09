Billionaire Babiš officially appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 11884 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12212 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 19612 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 31990 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 29592 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 32656 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31351 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33207 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 47076 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 42707 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
80%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - AxiosDecember 9, 12:12 AM • 8476 views
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of UkraineDecember 9, 01:19 AM • 4974 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 11607 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 15154 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 4546 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 11870 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 13505 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 47073 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 42704 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 42567 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Brussels
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 1082 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 19577 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 55828 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 62481 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 72603 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Time (magazine)
Spotify
Film

Billionaire Babiš officially appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babiš as Prime Minister on December 9, 2025. Babiš returns to power after four years in opposition.

Billionaire Babiš officially appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, appointed Andrej Babiš, a billionaire and leader of the populist ANO party, as the country's prime minister, the office of the Czech president announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the President of the Republic, Petr Pavel, appointed Andrej Babiš as Prime Minister in accordance with Article 68(2) of the Constitution of the Czech Republic," the statement reads.

The next step will be the formation of the government. When Babiš proposes the composition of the cabinet, the president's office should announce it.

Earlier, according to the office, Petr Pavel completed a series of consultations with candidates for ministerial positions in the government of the coalition of ANO, "Freedom and Direct Democracy"/SPD, and "Motorists" parties.

As Reuters notes, Babiš, whose ANO party won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic on October 3-4, will take over leadership from the center-right government after the full cabinet is appointed, which is expected later this month.

Babiš, 71, returns to power after four years in opposition, during which he shifted from the liberal center to the European far-right, joining the Patriots for Europe in the European Parliament.

His cabinet, as Reuters writes, "will include the far-right, anti-European and pro-Russian SPD party and the 'Motorists' party, whose main agenda is to oppose EU climate policy."

Babiš promised to cut military aid to Ukraine from the state budget and stated that the new government could stop the Czech ammunition initiative, which procures large-caliber ammunition for Ukraine from around the world. Babiš, as Reuters writes, said that the scheme was opaque and overpriced, but did not take a clear position on the future of the project, which has strong presidential support.

Pavel appointed the new prime minister after Babiš said last week that he would transfer his main asset, Agrofert, a group of more than 200 companies in the chemical, food, agricultural, and other sectors, to a trust structure to resolve the conflict of interest he would have in office.

Former Czech Prime Minister Babiš, who did not support aid to Ukraine, formed a coalition with Eurosceptics29.10.25, 12:28 • 4078 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Ukraine