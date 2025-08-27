74 out of 95 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
01:39 AM • 10930 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 80432 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 54063 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 120087 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 142858 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 142132 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57352 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153370 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63954 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57090 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideoAugust 26, 08:53 PM • 12323 views
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 4598 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 10458 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 10615 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 6652 views
Publications
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 46192 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 44595 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 120087 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 142132 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 172214 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 12186 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 62844 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 114073 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 136234 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 63965 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Oil
Cruise missile
The New York Times

74 out of 95 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 74 out of 95 Shahed drones and decoys launched by the Russian Federation overnight. 21 drones hit 9 locations in the north, south, and east of the country.

74 out of 95 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

74 out of 95 drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces over Ukraine, but 21 drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 27 (from 8:30 PM on August 26), the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 21 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Russia cut off power to Sumy: city electric transport suspended27.08.25, 07:11 • 2076 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea
China
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle