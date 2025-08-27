74 out of 95 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

74 out of 95 drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces over Ukraine, but 21 drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 27 (from 8:30 PM on August 26), the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 21 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

