Air defense is operating in Kyiv region amid threat of enemy drones - RMA 23 August 2025

Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday morning, writes UNN.

The air raid alert continues. We ask everyone to remain in shelters. Air defense is operating in the region - reported the RMA.

The KMVA also stated: "An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy UAVs. We urge city residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and remain there until the alert is over."

36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine