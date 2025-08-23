Air defense is operating in Kyiv region amid threat of enemy drones - RMA 23 August 2025

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
06:14 AM • 1446 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
06:00 AM • 3510 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto
03:30 AM • 3240 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 24786 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 27603 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21394 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24244 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24103 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13508 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23606 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 10438 views
Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for UkraineAugust 23, 12:49 AM • 5072 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 11453 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine 01:51 AM • 6502 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 7136 views
Publications
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 3514 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2303:30 AM • 3242 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 18431 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 24789 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24245 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 21394 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 13535 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15799 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18765 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 26583 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Football
Oil
Shahed 129
Mikoyan MiG-29

Air defense is operating in Kyiv region amid threat of enemy drones - RMA 23 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Air defense is operating in Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

Air defense is operating in Kyiv region amid threat of enemy drones - RMA

Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday morning, writes UNN.

The air raid alert continues. We ask everyone to remain in shelters. Air defense is operating in the region

- reported the RMA.

The KMVA also stated: "An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy UAVs. We urge city residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and remain there until the alert is over."

36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine23.08.25, 09:10 • 1042 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyivKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv