Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth almost $700 million

Norway and Germany are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by investing approximately 7 billion Norwegian kroner (about $696 million) in modern air defense systems. This includes the supply of Patriot systems, radars, and additional equipment to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian air and missile attacks. This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government, writes UNN.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized that this aid is a joint contribution with Germany.

Together, we are providing Ukraine with powerful air defense systems. Our partnership aims to protect civilians and strengthen the security of a country that is resisting Russian aggression - he stated.

It is known that two Patriot systems with missiles will be financed by these two countries. In addition, Norway is participating in the purchase of radars from the German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defense equipment from Kongsberg.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik emphasized that it is not just about protecting cities.

Air defense is critically important for covering military units and protecting key infrastructure. Together with Germany, we are further intensifying our efforts - he stated.

According to experts, strengthening Ukrainian air defense will significantly reduce the effectiveness of Russian massive shelling and save the lives of civilians.

