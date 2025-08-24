$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day in Ukrainian and assured of support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, noting the courage of its people. He assured of France's unwavering support in the fight for justice and peace.

Macron congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day in Ukrainian and assured of support

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, emphasizing the courage of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression and assuring Paris' unwavering support. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on social networks by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

On this Independence Day of Ukraine, we honor the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people, who, 34 years after declaring independence, continue to fight against Russian aggression.

- he emphasized.

The French leader noted that this struggle is important not only for Ukraine but also for the security of the entire European continent. The President also assured that France will always remain on Kyiv's side.

Ukrainians, in this struggle for justice and peace, France will always be by your side — today and tomorrow

– Macron emphasized.

Addition

France is one of Ukraine's key partners in the war against Russia. Paris provides military and financial assistance, participates in the training of Ukrainian military personnel, and supplies air defense systems and long-range weapons.

France reacted sharply to new Russian strikes, stating that Russia is intensifying terror21.08.25, 16:39 • 4173 views

Veronika Marchenko

