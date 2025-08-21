$41.380.02
France reacted sharply to new Russian strikes, stating that Russia is intensifying terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

France reacted harshly to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on August 20-21, which caused casualties and destruction. Paris emphasizes that the Kremlin's actions prove the absence of a desire for peace, despite declarations about negotiations.

France reacted sharply to new Russian strikes, stating that Russia is intensifying terror

Paris issued a strong statement after Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of August 20-21, which also affected western regions. According to preliminary data, at least one person died, and dozens were injured in Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, writes UNN.

Details

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Kremlin's actions expose its true intentions: despite declarations of readiness for negotiations, Moscow is only intensifying terror. In one night, Russian troops launched more than 570 drones and about 40 missiles at residential areas, which was the largest shelling in the last month.

France stressed that such attacks prove the Kremlin's lack of a sincere desire for peace. The statement says that the international community must "stop the cycle of Russian killings" by increasing pressure and sanctions.

Paris also confirmed its readiness to work together with Ukraine, the USA, and European partners on the implementation of President Trump's peace initiative, which aims to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Thus, France is trying to combine diplomatic pressure and political support for Kyiv, demonstrating that the new wave of terror only strengthens international solidarity with Ukraine.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.

A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized after a massive Russian attack in Rivne region. Debris caused a fire in a residential building in Rivne, which was extinguished by rescuers.

Stepan Haftko

