US offers air and intelligence support to post-war forces in Ukraine – FT

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 10194 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 12858 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 15622 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 61353 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 109565 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 97871 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 46907 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 141980 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 60506 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55126 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
60%
749mm
Popular news
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 124877 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 77562 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 50085 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 54488 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 29736 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 10194 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 14207 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 61370 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 97892 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 125212 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 29886 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 77887 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 116330 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 51389 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 191511 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle

US offers air and intelligence support to post-war forces in Ukraine – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The United States is ready to provide intelligence resources and battlefield oversight for any Western security plan for post-war Ukraine. The US will also participate in the country's European air defense shield.

US offers air and intelligence support to post-war forces in Ukraine – FT

The United States has stated that it is ready to provide intelligence resources and battlefield oversight for any Western security plan for post-war Ukraine and to participate in the country's European air defense shield.

This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to European and Ukrainian officials.

Details

US President Donald Trump last week told European leaders that the US would be part of the "coordination" of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, which Kyiv had demanded to deter a likely attack from Russia after any peace agreement.

Senior US officials have since, in numerous discussions, told European counterparts that Washington would be prepared to provide "strategic assets," including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, and air defense assets, to secure any deployment of troops on the ground under European leadership, four officials familiar with the talks said.

The so-called coalition of the willing, led by Britain and France, has pledged to protect post-war Ukraine from any future Russian aggression. But European officials have privately acknowledged that any deployment could only happen with US support to secure, control, and protect European troops.

Ukraine is a guarantor of European security stability, not just a recipient of guarantees – Podolyak26.08.25, 14:56 • 2216 views

Washington is already supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles, but post-war support will include American aircraft, logistics, and ground radar stations that will support and provide a no-fly zone and air shield for our state.

Under any peace agreement, the significantly superior US intelligence, surveillance, and command capabilities would allow for satellite monitoring of a ceasefire and effective coordination of Western forces in the country.

The US proposal, voiced at a series of meetings between national security officials and military leaders from the US and leading European countries in recent days, is contingent on commitments from European capitals to deploy tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, officials warned.

According to them, it can still be canceled.

But it represents a significant shift in position by the Trump administration, which earlier this year ruled out any US involvement in defending post-conflict Ukraine, and supported European officials who had lobbied Washington for months to provide more support to Kyiv.

The US still opposes deploying its own troops to Ukraine, officials added. Other Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are skeptical of any involvement in post-war guarantees, fearing it would drag the US into a future conflict.

Addition

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed Ukraine's position on security guarantees with the US Secretary of State and European counterparts. Ukraine is ready for meetings at the leadership level to end the war and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Pete Hegseth
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Financial Times
United States Department of Defense
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv