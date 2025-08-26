US offers air and intelligence support to post-war forces in Ukraine – FT

The United States has stated that it is ready to provide intelligence resources and battlefield oversight for any Western security plan for post-war Ukraine and to participate in the country's European air defense shield.

This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to European and Ukrainian officials.

Details

US President Donald Trump last week told European leaders that the US would be part of the "coordination" of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, which Kyiv had demanded to deter a likely attack from Russia after any peace agreement.

Senior US officials have since, in numerous discussions, told European counterparts that Washington would be prepared to provide "strategic assets," including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, and air defense assets, to secure any deployment of troops on the ground under European leadership, four officials familiar with the talks said.

The so-called coalition of the willing, led by Britain and France, has pledged to protect post-war Ukraine from any future Russian aggression. But European officials have privately acknowledged that any deployment could only happen with US support to secure, control, and protect European troops.

Ukraine is a guarantor of European security stability, not just a recipient of guarantees – Podolyak

Washington is already supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles, but post-war support will include American aircraft, logistics, and ground radar stations that will support and provide a no-fly zone and air shield for our state.

Under any peace agreement, the significantly superior US intelligence, surveillance, and command capabilities would allow for satellite monitoring of a ceasefire and effective coordination of Western forces in the country.

The US proposal, voiced at a series of meetings between national security officials and military leaders from the US and leading European countries in recent days, is contingent on commitments from European capitals to deploy tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, officials warned.

According to them, it can still be canceled.

But it represents a significant shift in position by the Trump administration, which earlier this year ruled out any US involvement in defending post-conflict Ukraine, and supported European officials who had lobbied Washington for months to provide more support to Kyiv.

The US still opposes deploying its own troops to Ukraine, officials added. Other Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are skeptical of any involvement in post-war guarantees, fearing it would drag the US into a future conflict.

Addition

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed Ukraine's position on security guarantees with the US Secretary of State and European counterparts. Ukraine is ready for meetings at the leadership level to end the war and strengthen sanctions against Russia.