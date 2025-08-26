Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military: discussed the situation at the front and security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military on Tuesday, August 26. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state discussed with the military the situation at the front and in the border areas, the creation of reserves, and work with partners on security guarantees.

We discussed in detail the key needs of each direction and unit. It is very important that the nature of the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions is determined precisely by our units. I would especially like to mention the 225th Assault Regiment, the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade, and our SSO units. - wrote Zelenskyy.

He added: due attention is paid to Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

We discussed the needs for additional supplies specifically for these areas. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the implementation of the Staff's decisions regarding the provision of reserves for the Defense Forces. - wrote Zelenskyy.

The President also heard a report on cooperation with all partners within the coalition of the willing: Europe, the United States, and other partners.

Throughout the week, there will be further relevant meetings and working contacts. It was noted that the pace of work needs to be accelerated. The defense component of security guarantees should be detailed in the near future - stated the head of state.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. The parties discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the PURL program.