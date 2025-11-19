$42.090.03
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Ukraine to report on Russia's horrific killing of dozens of Ternopil residents at tomorrow's UN Security Council meeting - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Tomorrow, Ukraine will raise the issue of Russia's horrific killing of 25 civilians in Ternopil, including three children, at the UN Security Council meeting. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response, as well as for the provision of additional air defense systems.

Ukraine to report on Russia's horrific killing of dozens of Ternopil residents at tomorrow's UN Security Council meeting - MFA

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that tomorrow at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will bring to the forefront Russia's horrific killing of dozens of residents of Ternopil, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will highlight Russia's horrific killing of at least 25 people, including 3 children, in Ternopil. We call for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response.

- Sybiha reported.

The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine has already appealed to partners and international organizations, informing them about the consequences of the attack.

In the face of such brutality, we once again call for additional air defense systems and other equipment to protect our people. I have also instructed all our embassies to lower flags and open books of mourning.

- Sybiha added.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that tomorrow's meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will clearly and loudly condemn this new wave of Russian terror as another gross violation of all principles of the Helsinki Final Act.

Recall

In Ternopil, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 25 people died, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
United Nations Security Council
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ukraine
Ternopil