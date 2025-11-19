Ukraine to report on Russia's horrific killing of dozens of Ternopil residents at tomorrow's UN Security Council meeting - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, Ukraine will raise the issue of Russia's horrific killing of 25 civilians in Ternopil, including three children, at the UN Security Council meeting. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response, as well as for the provision of additional air defense systems.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that tomorrow at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will bring to the forefront Russia's horrific killing of dozens of residents of Ternopil, reports UNN.
Tomorrow, at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will highlight Russia's horrific killing of at least 25 people, including 3 children, in Ternopil. We call for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response.
The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine has already appealed to partners and international organizations, informing them about the consequences of the attack.
In the face of such brutality, we once again call for additional air defense systems and other equipment to protect our people. I have also instructed all our embassies to lower flags and open books of mourning.
In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that tomorrow's meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will clearly and loudly condemn this new wave of Russian terror as another gross violation of all principles of the Helsinki Final Act.
Recall
In Ternopil, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 25 people died, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.