Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
02:13 PM • 2840 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 26040 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 59025 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 31795 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 55902 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 30165 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 114886 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 55552 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 53559 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 177170 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 87730 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 81142 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 43337 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 27440 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 11444 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 3408 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 25989 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 55840 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 82198 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 114849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 11798 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 44195 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 88546 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 41329 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 167132 views
Actual
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro

Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Belgium will provide Ukraine with several F-16 fighter jets in September. This information was confirmed by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot during a press conference in Odesa.

Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

Belgium will transfer several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in September. This was stated by the head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, Maxime Prévot, during a press conference in Odesa, UNN reports.

"Belgium is providing 20 million euros to support the Ukrainian food initiative to support Ukraine's role as the breadbasket of the world. Belgium also provides sustainable and constant support. By 2029, we will provide mine-sweeping vessels and drones at sea.

We are also working as part of the air defense and demining coalition. We will provide you with several F-16s next month," Prévot said.

Addition

On Tuesday, August 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held multilateral talks in Odesa with the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Belgium, Maxime Prévot, Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and the Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hélène Bakker.

In May, it was reported that the Netherlands transferred all 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which were sent from Volkel Air Base to Belgium for training.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Luxembourg
Belgium
Netherlands
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Odesa