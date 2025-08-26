Belgium to transfer several F-16s to Ukraine in September

Belgium will transfer several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in September. This was stated by the head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, Maxime Prévot, during a press conference in Odesa, UNN reports.

"Belgium is providing 20 million euros to support the Ukrainian food initiative to support Ukraine's role as the breadbasket of the world. Belgium also provides sustainable and constant support. By 2029, we will provide mine-sweeping vessels and drones at sea.

We are also working as part of the air defense and demining coalition. We will provide you with several F-16s next month," Prévot said.

Addition

On Tuesday, August 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held multilateral talks in Odesa with the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Belgium, Maxime Prévot, Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and the Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hélène Bakker.

In May, it was reported that the Netherlands transferred all 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which were sent from Volkel Air Base to Belgium for training.