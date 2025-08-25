Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details

Russian drones attacked the territory of the Sumy and Romny communities. As a result of the attacks, several fires broke out, and emergency services are working at the sites. This was reported by UNN with reference to acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

Details

In the Sumy community, a hit was recorded in one of the старостинських districts, where a fire broke out. Preliminary, there are no casualties as a result of the attack. Mobile air defense fire groups continue to work to destroy enemy drones in the sky.

As noted by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleg Hryhorov, there are also hits on the territory of the Romny community. Inspection and elimination of consequences are currently underway. Residents are urged to stay in shelters, follow air raid signals and safety rules.

Recall

On the night of August 23, in Sumy region, the enemy launched attacks on the Novoslobidska and Vorozhbyanska communities. Residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known