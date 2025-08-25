Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details

$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 13450 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 26099 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 32145 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 30415 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40416 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74906 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62287 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33739 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56647 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35529 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
It's not Russia's choice to provide security guarantees - Canadian PMAugust 24, 03:08 PM • 3678 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completedAugust 24, 03:28 PM • 9706 views
Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their stateAugust 24, 03:35 PM • 4014 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 10520 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence DayAugust 24, 06:31 PM • 11865 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40416 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74906 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 44717 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 58410 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 45189 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 44516 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 29913 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30742 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 33429 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39457 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Nord Stream 2
Football
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Russian drones struck Sumy and Romny communities, causing several fires. Emergency services are working on site, no casualties reported so far.

Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details

Russian drones attacked the territory of the Sumy and Romny communities. As a result of the attacks, several fires broke out, and emergency services are working at the sites. This was reported by UNN with reference to acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

Details

In the Sumy community, a hit was recorded in one of the старостинських districts, where a fire broke out.  Preliminary, there are no casualties as a result of the attack. Mobile air defense fire groups continue to work to destroy enemy drones in the sky.

As noted by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleg Hryhorov, there are also hits on the territory of the Romny community. Inspection and elimination of consequences are currently underway.  Residents are urged to stay in shelters, follow air raid signals and safety rules.  

Recall

On the night of August 23,  in Sumy region, the enemy launched attacks on the Novoslobidska and Vorozhbyanska communities. Residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known24.08.25, 04:39 • 14420 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy