Poland must react to the fall of a Russian drone on its territory - Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) countries are closely coordinating their response to the drone crash a few dozen kilometers from the Polish capital, Warsaw. This incident must be reacted to, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

We are very closely coordinating our response with our colleagues in Poland, we are working very closely together. I won't tell you the details, but they have to react to this latest incident somehow. We are monitoring this, don't doubt it - Rutte said.

Reminder

On Tuesday evening, a flying object fell and exploded in a cornfield near the village of Osiny, Łuków County, Lublin Voivodeship. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on Wednesday that the object that fell near Osiny was a Russian drone.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski wrote on Wednesday that another violation of Polish airspace from the east confirms that Poland's most important mission regarding NATO is to protect its own territory.

The drone that crashed into a cornfield in eastern Poland the day before, according to preliminary investigation, likely came from Belarus.

UNN also reported that Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated air defense systems due to Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a note of protest to the Russian ambassador regarding the drone incident in the village of Osiny. Warsaw demands explanations and an end to provocative actions.