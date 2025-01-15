The Russian Federation's army launched more than 40 missiles at Ukraine during a massive attack - Zelenskyy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 134929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128575 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109295 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158023 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113837 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 61440 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119731 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 53386 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 67314 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 134929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158023 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119731 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131867 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149333 views
The Russian Federation's army launched more than 40 missiles at Ukraine during a massive attack - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29256 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 40 missiles and 70 drones. Air defense shot down at least 30 missiles, the energy system continues to operate.

The Russian army attacked the Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure with more than 40 missiles and 70 drones. The air defense forces shot down at least 30 missiles. This was reported on Tuesday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Another massive Russian strike. The middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy. Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that provide normal life for people. Over 40 missiles were in this strike, including ballistics. At least 30 were destroyed. Also, over 70 Russian attack drones were used during the night

- wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, thanks to the air defense, all the involved units, the operation of the Ukrainian energy system is being maintained.

However, the head of state noted that it is necessary to constantly strengthen the existing capabilities of the Ukrainian air shield.

Partners at the NATO summit in Washington and in the Ramstein format made promises that have not yet been fully implemented. We talked about licenses for the production of air defense and anti-missile systems, which could become one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine, and this is also realistic and needs to be implemented

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Explosions were heard this morning in a number of regions, including in the West. In the Lviv region, during the morning missile attack by Russian troops, there were hits on two critical infrastructure facilities - without casualties, but with destruction.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising