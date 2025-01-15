The Russian Federation's army launched more than 40 missiles at Ukraine during a massive attack - Zelenskyy

The Russian army attacked the Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure with more than 40 missiles and 70 drones. The air defense forces shot down at least 30 missiles. This was reported on Tuesday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Another massive Russian strike. The middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy. Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that provide normal life for people. Over 40 missiles were in this strike, including ballistics. At least 30 were destroyed. Also, over 70 Russian attack drones were used during the night - wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, thanks to the air defense, all the involved units, the operation of the Ukrainian energy system is being maintained.

However, the head of state noted that it is necessary to constantly strengthen the existing capabilities of the Ukrainian air shield.

Partners at the NATO summit in Washington and in the Ramstein format made promises that have not yet been fully implemented. We talked about licenses for the production of air defense and anti-missile systems, which could become one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine, and this is also realistic and needs to be implemented - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition



Explosions were heard this morning in a number of regions, including in the West. In the Lviv region, during the morning missile attack by Russian troops, there were hits on two critical infrastructure facilities - without casualties, but with destruction.