US ambassador called the consequences of the night attack by Russia "horrific news"
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of night attacks by the Russian Federation in several regions of Ukraine, 11 people have died and 40 have been injured. In Dobropillia, a double strike was carried out on first responders.
The US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation "horrific news," reports UNN.
Details
"Horrific news regarding the night attacks that struck several regions of Ukraine, resulting in at least 11 deaths and 40 injuries. In particular, a double strike was carried out on the first wave of rescuers in Dobropillia. Rescue operations are ongoing. The civilian population continues to bear the burden of this war," - the US ambassador reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation in X.
Supplement
The day before, US President Donald Trump commented on the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, stating that his actions are aimed at "stopping death."
The head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, calling for increased military support for Ukraine by the bloc.