In fact, Ukraine has destroyed the Russian monopoly in the supply of fuel assemblies for Soviet-designed nuclear reactors.

This was stated by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports .

As you know, Ukrainian VVER-1000 power units (with reactors - Ed.) have been using American Westinghouse fuel to one degree or another since 2015. Today we are an example for European countries. There are 19 Soviet-designed power units in operation in Europe. We have made significant progress today, and three of the five countries - Bulgaria, Finland, and the Czech Republic - have already loaded and are operating Westinghouse nuclear fuel to some extent - Korikov said.

According to him, other countries: Slovakia and Hungary have signed the relevant contracts and will start using this non-Russian fuel in the near future.

In other words, Ukraine has actually broken the Russian monopoly in the supply of fuel assemblies for Soviet-designed reactors. Now European countries have also accelerated in this direction, and we have already made significant progress. That is, Russia is losing these markets, which means it is losing money and influence - Korikov said.

AddendumAddendum

In March 2022, Energoatom announced that it was completely refusing to purchase Russian nuclear fuel.

In 2023, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement to purchase a reactor unit for Europe's first nuclear power unit using AP1000 technology.

In April 2024, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Westinghouse CEO Patrick Fragman inspected the operation of Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 1.