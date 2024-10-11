The United States calls on Russia to be held accountable for the death of Victoria Roshchina
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has called for Russia to be held accountable for the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. Her death in Russian custody is a testament to the ongoing attacks on free media and the truth.
The United States emphasizes that Russia should be held accountable for the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
Details
According to her, the United States is alarmed by the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna while in custody in Russia
Her tragic death is a testament to the ongoing abductions and imprisonment of journalists in Russia, a blatant attack on free media and the truth. Russia will be held accountable
Recall
The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future .
The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists11.10.24, 14:34 • 14924 views