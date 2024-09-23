Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 20 million tons of grain for export this year - Brink
Kyiv • UNN
In the first 7 months of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 20.86 million tons of grain for export. Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to support the country's economy and feed the world.
Despite constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and sabotage by Russian special services, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported 20.86 million tons of grain for export since the beginning of the year . This was stated by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports .
Details
Ukrzaliznytsia has transported 20.86 million tons of grain for export in the first 7 months of 2024, a record. Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to support the country's economy and feed the world
Recall
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said that in the 2024/25 marketing year, Ukraine exported 7.525 million tons of grains and pulses. This is 54% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.