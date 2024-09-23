Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 20 million tons of grain for export this year - Brink

Despite constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and sabotage by Russian special services, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported 20.86 million tons of grain for export since the beginning of the year . This was stated by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports .

Ukrzaliznytsia has transported 20.86 million tons of grain for export in the first 7 months of 2024, a record. Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to support the country's economy and feed the world - Brink said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said that in the 2024/25 marketing year, Ukraine exported 7.525 million tons of grains and pulses. This is 54% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.