Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13154 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39144 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29003 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27504 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30452 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25503 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21761 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60078 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38100 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusives
Serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of my entire life: Brink recorded a farewell video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is concluding her mission after three years of work. She called this position "the honor of a lifetime" and summarized US efforts to support Ukraine in the war, reforms, and the economy.

Serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of my entire life: Brink recorded a farewell video

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who is completing her mission, recorded a farewell video in which she stated that serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of her life. Brink said this on the social network X, according to UNN.

Serving as US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of my life. I recall May 2022 and remember arriving in a country engaged in an existential struggle for survival. In those early days, the mission was simple: to help Ukraine remain free. Over the past three years, together, we have helped Ukraine’s brave defenders reclaim territory and hold the front line. We supported alternative grain routes and Black Sea trade to keep the economy going. We led efforts to repair and protect Ukraine’s energy grid to provide millions of people with electricity, light, and water 

- said Brink.

She emphasized that the United States supported reforms that advanced Ukraine towards the EU and improved the investment climate for American companies.

Ukraine has rightly earned a reputation as a courageous nation that belongs to Europe, a sovereign partner, strong, resilient, and innovative. But the work is not yet finished. We advocate for a just and lasting peace 

- added Brink.

Recall

The United States Department of State confirmed Bridget Brink's resignation as Ambassador to Ukraine, explaining it as the completion of her three-year term during the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
United States Department of State
European Union
Bridget A. Brink
United States
Ukraine
