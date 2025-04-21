Serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of my entire life: Brink recorded a farewell video

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who is completing her mission, recorded a farewell video in which she stated that serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of her life. Brink said this on the social network X, according to UNN.

Serving as US Ambassador to Ukraine was the honor of my life. I recall May 2022 and remember arriving in a country engaged in an existential struggle for survival. In those early days, the mission was simple: to help Ukraine remain free. Over the past three years, together, we have helped Ukraine’s brave defenders reclaim territory and hold the front line. We supported alternative grain routes and Black Sea trade to keep the economy going. We led efforts to repair and protect Ukraine’s energy grid to provide millions of people with electricity, light, and water - said Brink.

She emphasized that the United States supported reforms that advanced Ukraine towards the EU and improved the investment climate for American companies.

Ukraine has rightly earned a reputation as a courageous nation that belongs to Europe, a sovereign partner, strong, resilient, and innovative. But the work is not yet finished. We advocate for a just and lasting peace - added Brink.

Recall

The United States Department of State confirmed Bridget Brink's resignation as Ambassador to Ukraine, explaining it as the completion of her three-year term during the war.