Pentagon chief in Kyiv to emphasize unwavering US commitment to Ukraine - Ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed the visit of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv. The visit underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.
Details
"Pleased to welcome U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin back to Kyiv to underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom against a full-scale Russian invasion," Brink wrote in X.
Previously
The American media reported on Austin's visit to Kyiv.