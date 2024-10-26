US Ambassador responds to nighttime drone attack on Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting a high-rise building, killing a girl and injuring 6 people. In Dnipro, a missile strike killed 3 people and injured 19, including 4 children. A woman died in Kyiv region as a result of a drone attack.
United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the night attack by Russian Federation, during which one of the enemy drones hit a high-rise building in Kyiv. The ambassador wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .
Every night, Russia launches drones and missiles into Ukraine, often hitting civilian targets. Tonight, a residential high-rise in Kyiv burns as a result of a Russian attack. russia must be held accountable
What is known about Russia's attack on Ukraine
Defense forces neutralized about 10 Russian drones during three attacks on Kyiv. A girl was killed and 6 people were injured in a strike on a multi-story building.
A woman was killed in a massive attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region on the night of October 26. In addition, a 13-year-old boy was wounded.
In Dnipro , a rocket attack injured 19 people, including 4 children.