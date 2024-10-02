ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The United States donated over 3 million textbooks to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2

The United States donated over 3 million textbooks to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States has provided Ukraine with 3.2 million textbooks worth $8.3 million for students in grades 1-2. The first batch was handed over at a ceremony attended by representatives of USAID, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 2, the United States handed over more than 3 million copies of the book to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

The batch of textbooks was handed over today at a ceremony attended by Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. This batch was printed in a short time frame of about 3 months.

 naSo soon these and the rest of the textbooks being printed will be delivered to schools. 

This includes more than 3.2 million copies worth $8.3 million in English, German and French, as well as I Explore the World, Art

- the Ministry of Education said. 

AddendumAddendum

The ministry explains that currently most of Ukraine's public spending is directed to support our defenders. But the Ministry's priorities include providing students with access to knowledge, including textbooks, despite all the challenges.

This year, the state budget has allocated about UAH 1 billion for printing books for the 7th grade. The Ministry is also actively negotiating with partners and attracting additional international funding.

Recall

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has announced $237 million in support of Ukrainians in need. The funds will be used to provide vital assistance, including medical and market-based assistance, to conflict-affected people as winter approaches.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

