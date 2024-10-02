The United States donated over 3 million textbooks to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2

On Wednesday, October 2, the United States handed over more than 3 million copies of the book to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

The batch of textbooks was handed over today at a ceremony attended by Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. This batch was printed in a short time frame of about 3 months.

naSo soon these and the rest of the textbooks being printed will be delivered to schools.

This includes more than 3.2 million copies worth $8.3 million in English, German and French, as well as I Explore the World, Art - the Ministry of Education said.

AddendumAddendum

The ministry explains that currently most of Ukraine's public spending is directed to support our defenders. But the Ministry's priorities include providing students with access to knowledge, including textbooks, despite all the challenges.

This year, the state budget has allocated about UAH 1 billion for printing books for the 7th grade. The Ministry is also actively negotiating with partners and attracting additional international funding.

Recall

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has announced $237 million in support of Ukrainians in need. The funds will be used to provide vital assistance, including medical and market-based assistance, to conflict-affected people as winter approaches.