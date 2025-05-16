‘I cannot stand aside’: former US Ambassador to Ukraine explains her resignation and condemns Trump's approach to Russian aggression

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3484 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12693 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22165 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 35927 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37322 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 91936 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67624 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62193 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159582 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 60418 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87107 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 94588 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29265 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 65361 views
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3458 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12678 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262688 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253665 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315097 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10195 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11057 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66176 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87881 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84189 views
Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

‘I cannot stand aside’: former US Ambassador to Ukraine explains her resignation and condemns Trump's approach to Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Bridget Brink stated that she cannot conscientiously implement the policy of the Trump administration, which puts pressure on Ukraine, not on Russia. She emphasized that the only way to protect US interests is to resist autocrats.

‘I cannot stand aside’: former US Ambassador to Ukraine explains her resignation and condemns Trump's approach to Russian aggression

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated that she resigned due to the "impossibility to conscientiously implement the state policy" of the Trump administration.

She wrote about this in a column for Detroit Free Press reports UNN.

I have just returned to Michigan after three years of the most difficult work of my life — serving as the US Ambassador to Ukraine — supporting our democratic ally against brutal, unprovoked aggression from russia

- Brink said.

The Ambassador noted that she performed her duties under five US presidents, both Republicans and Democrats. Eventually, according to her, this experience convinced her that "the United States is the strongest and greatest country the world has ever known." But Donald Trump's policy, which puts pressure on Ukraine, forces Brink to refuse to perform her duties as ambassador.

I respect the president's right and responsibility to determine foreign policy... The role of the American foreign service is to implement that policy. Unfortunately, the policy since the beginning of the Trump administration has been to put pressure on the victim, Ukraine, and not on the aggressor, russia. Thus, I can no longer conscientiously implement the administration's policy and consider it my duty to resign.

- she wrote.

Brink stressed that she was forced to do this after three decades of service, because she cannot stand aside while "democracy is being bombed and children are being killed with impunity."

I believe that the only way to protect US interests is to stand up for democracies and resist autocrats. Peace at any price is not peace at all, but appeasement. And history has repeatedly taught us that appeasement does not lead to security, stability or prosperity. It leads to more war and suffering

- she concluded.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who completed her mission, recorded a farewell video in which she stated that working as the US Ambassador to Ukraine was an honor of her life. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Donald Trump
Bridget A. Brink
Ukraine
