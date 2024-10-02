USAID administrator arrives in Kyiv

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has arrived in Kyiv on her third visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"I am very pleased to welcome USAID Administrator Samantha Power on her third visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale unprovoked war began," Brink wrote in X.

"Just arrived in Kyiv for my third visit since Russia's full-scale invasion began. In awe of the resilience of the Ukrainian people and eager to hear what more we can do to support them in their quest for freedom and independence," Power wrote in X.

